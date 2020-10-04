Quiz: How much do you know about potatoes?

FRIDAY MARKED BORD Bia’s National Potato Day, as I’m sure you were well aware.

However, we can’t really let it go until we’ve tested your knowledge on everyone’s favourite tuber.

It’s also five years since the last time I published a quiz about potatoes. What better way to mark it than with… another quiz about potatoes?

This quiz was written well in advance of this evening’s announcement about Level 5 – but what better timing for a few minutes of non-Covid distraction.

We can't publish a potato quiz without a question about The Great Famine. Let's get it out of the way: What was the main variety of potato grown in the lead-up to the Great Famine? Wikimedia Kerr's Pink Lumper

Rooster Ye Olde Potato Vulnerable To Blight (Commonly abbreviated to YOPs) It's disputed whether Walter Raleigh did actually introduce the potato to Ireland, but we can say with greater certainty the earliest recorded mention of him growing a crop. What year was it? Wikimedia 1999 1830

1301 1589 At first glance, it might appear that this person is a character from a Roald Dahl novel or something similar. He is a real, human man and is responsible for growing the heaviest potato on record (not pictured). How heavy? PA Images 0.2kg 1.69kg

4.98kg 10.01kg

Too heavy Potatoes contain a toxin. What's it called? Shutterstock Those nasty green bits? Is it called Green Bits? Alkaloid

Solanine Anthrax How many potatoes am I holding in my hands right now? Shutterstock One Two - one in each hand

Two - both in one hand None - I am too busy typing What is the process called where you place some potatoes in very hot water before putting them in the oven? Shutterstock Parboiling Part Boiling

Pomme de Terre Hot Spud Bath What is the most popular variety of potato in Ireland? Shutterstock Still the lumper - have we not learned anything? Rooster

Golden Wonder Maris Piper What's the best way to make your potatoes keep longer: keep them in direct sunlight, indirect sunlight, in the dark, or in your pocket? Shutterstock Direct sunlight Indirect sunlight

In the dark In your pocket How long does it take Tayto to turn a potato into crisps? From peeling to being placed in the packet. Shutterstock 12 minutes 32 minutes

An hour The process is, somehow, instant What's a sweet potato? A sweet potato is simply a variety of potato has been grown through selective breeding to be sweeter. Sweet potatoes are normal potatoes are stored in sweetened water for a week.

It's a tuber but from a different family (Convolvulaceae vs Solanaceae). A potato topped with granulated sugar. Finally, which of the following is the best way to serve potatoes? Roasted Boiled

Mashed Chips

Gratin Baked

Fried Rosti

Fondant Raw Answer all the questions to see your result! Shutterstock You scored out of ! You are a potato. I love you. Share your result: Share Shutterstock You scored out of ! You're a lil sack of spuds A wonderful sack of spuds. Share your result: Share Shutterstock You scored out of ! You're a single boiled potato But we still love you. Share your result: Share Shutterstock You scored out of ! You're half a boiled potato with the skin still on Don't worry, we still love you. Share your result: Share Shutterstock You scored out of ! You are blight We hate you. Share your result: Share