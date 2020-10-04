#Open journalism No news is bad news

Sunday 4 October 2020
Quiz: How much do you know about potatoes?

You better get full marks.

By Nicky Ryan Sunday 4 Oct 2020, 7:29 PM
2 hours ago 6,802 Views 12 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5221437

FRIDAY MARKED BORD Bia’s National Potato Day, as I’m sure you were well aware.

However, we can’t really let it go until we’ve tested your knowledge on everyone’s favourite tuber.

It’s also five years since the last time I published a quiz about potatoes. What better way to mark it than with… another quiz about potatoes?

This quiz was written well in advance of this evening’s announcement about Level 5 – but what better timing for a few minutes of non-Covid distraction.

We can't publish a potato quiz without a question about The Great Famine. Let's get it out of the way: What was the main variety of potato grown in the lead-up to the Great Famine?
Wikimedia
Kerr's Pink
Lumper

Rooster
Ye Olde Potato Vulnerable To Blight (Commonly abbreviated to YOPs)
It's disputed whether Walter Raleigh did actually introduce the potato to Ireland, but we can say with greater certainty the earliest recorded mention of him growing a crop. What year was it?
Wikimedia
1999
1830

1301
1589
At first glance, it might appear that this person is a character from a Roald Dahl novel or something similar. He is a real, human man and is responsible for growing the heaviest potato on record (not pictured). How heavy?
PA Images
0.2kg
1.69kg

4.98kg
10.01kg

Too heavy
Potatoes contain a toxin. What's it called?
Shutterstock
Those nasty green bits? Is it called Green Bits?
Alkaloid

Solanine
Anthrax
How many potatoes am I holding in my hands right now?
Shutterstock
One
Two - one in each hand

Two - both in one hand
None - I am too busy typing
What is the process called where you place some potatoes in very hot water before putting them in the oven?
Shutterstock
Parboiling
Part Boiling

Pomme de Terre
Hot Spud Bath
What is the most popular variety of potato in Ireland?
Shutterstock
Still the lumper - have we not learned anything?
Rooster

Golden Wonder
Maris Piper
What's the best way to make your potatoes keep longer: keep them in direct sunlight, indirect sunlight, in the dark, or in your pocket?
Shutterstock
Direct sunlight
Indirect sunlight

In the dark
In your pocket
How long does it take Tayto to turn a potato into crisps? From peeling to being placed in the packet.
Shutterstock
12 minutes
32 minutes

An hour
The process is, somehow, instant
What's a sweet potato?
A sweet potato is simply a variety of potato has been grown through selective breeding to be sweeter.
Sweet potatoes are normal potatoes are stored in sweetened water for a week.

It's a tuber but from a different family (Convolvulaceae vs Solanaceae).
A potato topped with granulated sugar.
Finally, which of the following is the best way to serve potatoes?
Roasted
Boiled

Mashed
Chips

Gratin
Baked

Fried
Rosti

Fondant
Raw
Answer all the questions to see your result!
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
You are a potato.
I love you.
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
You're a lil sack of spuds
A wonderful sack of spuds.
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
You're a single boiled potato
But we still love you.
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
You're half a boiled potato with the skin still on
Don't worry, we still love you.
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
You are blight
We hate you.
