Dublin: 17 °C Sunday 14 July, 2019
Man charged in London over killing of pregnant woman and her baby son

Aaron McKenzie will appear in court tomorrow in connection with the deaths of Kelly Mary Fauvrelle and her son Riley.

By Sean Murray Sunday 14 Jul 2019, 12:00 PM
1 hour ago 4,450 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4723891
Kelly Mary Fauvrelle
Image: Metropolitan Police
Kelly Mary Fauvrelle
Kelly Mary Fauvrelle
Image: Metropolitan Police

A 25-YEAR-old man has been charged with the murder of a woman and the manslaughter of her baby son. 

Kelly Mary Fauvrelle (26) was found dead in the early hours of Saturday 29 June at an address in Thornton Heath, south London. 

Her baby boy Riley later died in hospital. 

Aaron McKenzie of Peckham Park Road was today charged in relation to the killings.

He’s also been charged with one count of possession of an offensive weapon. 

He is due to appear at Camberwell Green Magistrates’ Court tomorrow morning. 

Comments are closed for legal reasons

