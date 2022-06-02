#Open journalism No news is bad news

UK's Prince Andrew tests positive for Covid-19 and won't take part in jubilee events

The son of British monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, has tested positive for the virus.

By Press Association Thursday 2 Jun 2022, 4:12 PM
1 hour ago 8,927 Views 31 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5781572
The second oldest son of the UK monarch.
Image: PA
The second oldest son of the UK monarch.
The second oldest son of the UK monarch.
Image: PA

THE UK’S PRINCE Andrew will no longer attend a thanksgiving service at St Paul’s Cathedral in London tomorrow after testing positive for Covid-19.

Queen Elizabeth II’s third oldest child will now be unable to attend any events celebrating her 70th year on the throne this week, Buckingham Palace has said.

A palace spokesman said: “After undertaking a routine test the Duke has tested positive for Covid and with regret will no longer be attending tomorrow’s service.”

It is understood Andrew saw the Queen in the last few days but has been undertaking regular testing and has not seen her since he tested positive.”

Just yesterday Andrew, also known as the Duke of York, was pictured in high spirits riding a horse on the Royal Estate in Windsor.

He stepped back from royal duties in 2019 and was stripped of his honorary military titles and patronages by the queen in January.

He can also no longer call himself His Royal Highness.

The decision came as Andrew faced allegations that he had sexually assaulted Virginia Giufre when she was 17-years-old, after she was trafficked by convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

The duke settled a sexual assault case with Giuffre out of court in February but said he has “no recollection” of ever meeting her.

Press Association

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie