TODAY IS THE birthday of one of the most influential musicians of all time.

To celebrate, we’re gonna party like it’s 1999.

Actually we can’t right now, so let’s do this quiz instead.

Yes, 7 June was his birthday, but what year was he born? PA Images 1957 1958

1959 1999 In which US city did he grow up? PA Images Minneapolis Madison

Milwaukee Memphis He wrote his first song when he was just seven. What was it called? PA Images Funk Machine Funky Machine

Party Machine Daft Funk His first album was released in 1978. What was its title? PA Images Funk You For You

Princess Princeless What number did his first album chart at in the US? PA Images 106 106

163 1999 What was his one-time band called? PA Images The Royalty The Symbol

The Revolution The Great Bunch of Lads Which record company did he have a very public falling out with? PA Images Warner Sony

Universal EMI Complete this lyric: I wanna be your lover, I wanna be the only one that... PA Images ...tells you you're stunning ...makes you come running

...makes you feel stunning ...uses an unpronounceable symbol for my name Complete this lyric: When a rocket ship explodes... PA Images ...and everybody still wants to fly ...and everybody wants to get high

...and everybody wants to smile ...and if it was warm she wouldn't wear much more Who was his boss when he worked part time in a five-and-dime? PA Images Mr Murphy Mr McGee

