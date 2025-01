FINE GAEL’S PARLIAMENTARY party will today meet for a vote on the draft programme for government.

Yesterday, at a special Ard Fheis in Dublin City, Fianna Fáil members voted overwhelmingly in support of the document.

Fine Gael TDs and senators will cast their vote on the document between 11am and 12pm today in Leinster House before the ballots are transported to Fine Gael’s HQ where counting will begin.

The result will be published sometime this afternoon, likely via social media.

The ratification process within Fine Gael began in Dublin on Friday night, with the party holding five regional events across the country for its members.

The draft programme for government was published last week and sets out the ambitions and goals of Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael, the Regional Independents and the Healy Raes for the next five years.

As Fine Gael is the final member of the incoming government to ratify the document, once today’s process is complete it will allow the group to proceed with the process of nominating Micheál Martin as Taoiseach when the Dáil returns on Wednesday.

Not all rosey

Although the ratification process is largely seen as a box-ticking exercise within Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael, there has been some disquiet among backbenchers in both parties.

Speaking off the record, a number of TDs have expressed unhappiness with what they see as large concessions made to the Independents in government.

The Independents have secured two super junior ministerial positions, three junior ministerial positions and Verona Murphy put in the Ceann Comhairle spot.

“Too much,” one Fine Gael TD told The Journal.

The other controversy that has arisen before the government even begins is a row over Dáil speaking time, with a number of Independent TDs, who were not giving a government ministry, seeking Dáil speaking time by forming an Opposition technical group.

Yesterday, Micheál Martin played down the issue, saying it is one the public are not concerned about – however, some of his backbenchers disagreed.

Martin was also asked again about Michael Lowry’s involvement in Government, with the Fianna Fáil leader defending it despite previously calling for his resignation.

Fine Gael leader Simon Harris will likely face similar questions this week.