THE DRAFT PROGRAMME for Government was published today, setting out a huge range of priorities and ambitions for the next five years.

The 162-page document itself is pretty dense and contains a lot of pre-existing commitments, we’ve outlined the main points in detail in this piece here.

We also thought it was worth highlighting a few of the more novel, interesting and downright eyebrow-raising commitments.

Here goes:

A ban on energy drinks for children

The draft programme for government commits to: “Explore restrictions on the sale of high-caffeine energy drinks, including a ban on their sale to children.”

This commitment was plucked directly from Fianna Fáil’s general election manifesto.

The details of how it will work in practice will have to be expanded on, but it is likely a policy that won’t face any significant pushback from voters.

Occupied Territories – roll back?

During the election both Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael committed to enacting the Occupied Territories Bill.

Over the last week, there had been speculation that this commitment would be watered down.

On the face of it, this looks to be the case.

As it is drafted, Senator Frances Black’s Occupied Territories Bill would prevent the import of both goods and services from occupied territories.

However, the commitment in the draft programme for government only refers to goods.

It states: “Progress legislation prohibiting goods from Occupied Palestinian Territories following the July 2024 International Court of Justice Advisory Opinion.”

When asked if this is a confirmation that the import of services from Israeli-occupied areas would be exempt under any future bill, a government source said the new government will “examine and progress legislation, based on legal advice”.

Advertisement

The shape of the final bill remains unclear, but the commitment in the draft programme for government was vague and gives the government the space to water down the election commitments of Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael.

Data centres

In case you forgot, a recognition within the document of the “central role” data centres play in economic growth is a noticeable reminder that the Green Party are no longer in Government.

The draft programme states:

“Recognise the central role data centres play in contributing to economic growth and the enterprise economy, and ensure efficient grid usage, and that waste heat capture for district heating systems and other uses is prioritised.”

Under a specific section on data centres, it commits to allowing data centres that contribute to economic growth and efficient grid usage, such as prioritising waste heat capture for district heating systems and other local uses.

Electric cars

Within the draft document is a clear commitment to boost the prevalence of electric vehicles in Ireland.

It commits to a review of customs duties on second-hand electric vehicle (EVs) imports to make EVs more affordable.

It also commits to mandate that new commercial carparks must provide EV chargers.

Tax back on Gym membership

During the election there were calls from across various parties to introduce some sort of tax credit on gym memberships to encourage use.

This hasn’t come to fruition quite yet, but the draft document does commit to “consider measures, in conjunction with the Department of Finance” to increase gym use and encourage greater participation in sport and exercise. So watch this space.

Botox and Dermal fillers

Included in the section on public health is a commitment to ensure the administration of dermal fillers is only undertaken by trained healthcare professionals.

This is something that was first proposed by Leo Varadkar while he was Taoiseach.

Only a doctor, dentist or registered nurse under direction of a medical doctor can administer Botox under Irish law.

However, undercover investigations by RTÉ revealed unlicensed individuals are providing the service, with some advertising through Facebook.

Towards the very end of his tenure, Varadkar said more regulation is needed in this area and stronger laws are being prepared. The commitment in the programme for government looks to reaffirm this.

You can read in more detail what else is included in the draft programme for government here.