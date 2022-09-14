Property Price Index exceeds Celtic Tiger peak but growth slows in July

The RPPI is 0.8% above its April 2007 peak.

THE PROPERTY PRICE Index has exceeded its Celtic Tiger peak.

The national Residential Property Price Index (RPPI) reached the value of 164.9 points for July, which is 0.8% above its highest level recorded at the peak of the economic boom in April 2007.

Residential property prices increased by 13% in the year to July, with prices in Dublin rising by 10.4% and prices outside Dublin up by 15.2%.

Commenting on the CSO figures, Viacheslav Voronovich, Statistician in the Prices Division noted that the 13% rise in residential property prices rose in the 12 months to July, is down from 14.% in the year to June.

House price growth

The region that saw the biggest increase in house prices at 19.1% was the West (Galway, Mayo, Roscommon).

The median price of a home purchased in the 12 months to July was €295,000.

The lowest median price paid for a dwelling was €145,000 in Longford, while the highest was €610,000 in Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown.

Meanwhile, the most expensive Eircode area over the last twelve months was A94 ‘Blackrock’, with a median price of €720,000, while H23 ‘Clones’ was the least expensive at €117,500.

In July, 4,443 dwelling purchases were filed with the Revenue Commissioners, an increase of 16.2% on the 3,822 purchases made in in July 2021.