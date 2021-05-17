No 'especially serious failings' in PSNI probe of Storey funeral, inspectorate review finds

A POLICE INSPECTORATE REVIEW into the PSNI handling of the funeral of senior republican Bobby Storey has found that police prioritised public security over enforcement of Covid-19 regulations without biasing one community over another.

Her Majesty’s Inspectorate Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Service (HMICRFS) report found that there were “grounds for criticising the PSNI before, during and after the funeral” but that they were not “especially serious failings”.

The funeral on 30 June 2020 saw more than 1,000 mourners line the streets at a time when strict Covid-19 regulations were in place, prompting claims that Sinn Féin had flouted rules it was involved in creating.

HMICFRS said it understood why the PSNI took this approach, given the likelihood of tensions, and because regulations were confusing.

The inspectorate said the PSNI should have explained and encouraged compliance with regulations before the funeral took place, because the service had anticipated that breaches would occur on the day.

HMICFRS also found the PSNI took a consistent approach to investigating alleged breaches at similar funerals or events, and concluded that much of the public criticism of the PSNI following the funeral was unwarranted.

Her Majesty’s Inspector of Constabulary Matt Parr said: “The PSNI faced the complex challenge of policing a politically-sensitive funeral while also trying to interpret the confusing Covid-19 regulations.

“The service took a sensitive approach, and ultimately achieved what it set out to do – prioritising public security over compliance with the regulations.

“Due to the complex and frequently changing Covid-19 regulations, we are not confident that there was enough evidence to prove to a court that any of the attendees at Bobby Storey’s funeral had knowingly committed an offence – and we therefore agree with the decision not to prosecute.

“I am reassured that the PSNI showed no bias in its handling of the funeral, and that the service would have taken the same approach if the funeral was held in a different community.

“The PSNI does, however, have lessons to learn from its handling of the funeral, and we have therefore made several recommendations to help it improve how it polices events in the future.”

PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne welcomed the findings of the report.

“We welcome the findings of today’s HMICFRS inspection report, both in terms of the assurance it provides to the public, and the learning it identifies for the Police Service,” Byrne said.

“We are committed to impartiality and are pleased that the report concludes that there was no bias in our handling of the funeral, and that the same approach would have been taken if the funeral was held within a different community. Furthermore, the HMICFRS report supports the principle of early engagement recommending that this practice continues,” he said.

“We are listening and are determined to work with the entire community to enhance confidence in policing as an impartial and even-handed service working hard to protect our citizens.”

Northern Ireland’s Public Prosecution Service in March announced it was to review its decision not to recommend the prosecution of any individuals for alleged breaches of Covid-19 regulations following the funeral.

Sinn Féin vice president and Stormont deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill was among those interviewed by police over the scenes at the funeral in west Belfast in June last year.

On 1 April, O’Neill offered a “heartfelt and unreserved apology” to families bereaved in the pandemic for her actions in relation to her attendance at the funeral.

Background

The funeral of the high-profile republican and former IRA leader was one of the most controversial events to occur during the coronavirus pandemic in Northern Ireland.

More than 1,000 people lined the streets for Storey’s funeral procession at a time when strict limits on such events were in place.

The attendance of Sinn Féin leaders at the funeral and a subsequent memorial event at nearby Milltown Cemetery sparked a major political row at Stormont, with the republican party accused of disregarding rules they set for the rest of society.

O’Neill, party president Mary Lou McDonald, former president Gerry Adams, Stormont Finance Minister Conor Murphy, TD Pearse Doherty, Policing Board members Gerry Kelly and Linda Dillon, and MLA Martina Anderson were among senior republicans who attended.

It is understood the police files under consideration by the PPS did not feature individuals resident in the Republic of Ireland.

Storey was not buried at Milltown but was instead cremated at Roselawn Cemetery on the other side of Belfast in a separate event which generated its own controversy.

Includes reporting by Press Association