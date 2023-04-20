PSNI detective John Caldwell discharged from hospital after Omagh shooting

PSNI DETECTIVE CHIEF Inspector John Caldwell, who was targeted by gunmen earlier this year, has been discharged from hospital.

Caldwell was off-duty when he was attacked shortly after 8pm on 22 February at a sports complex on the Killyclogher Road in Omagh, Co Tyrone.

He was putting footballs into the boot of his car and was accompanied by his young son when gunmen approached and fired multiple shots before fleeing the scene.

At least 10 shots were fired by gunmen during the attack and Caldwell was taken to hospital in a critical but stable condition.

In a statement this evening, the PSNI confirmed that Caldwell was discharged from hospital to continue his recovery.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland can confirm that Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell was discharged from hospital today, Thursday April 20th, to continue his recovery. We would ask that John and his family are given privacy at this time. pic.twitter.com/d8HFfOaObc — Police Fermanagh and Omagh (@PSNIFermOmagh) April 20, 2023

A PSNI spokesperson added: “We would ask that John and his family are given privacy at this time.”

16 people have so far been detained in connection to the attempted murder of Caldwell.

The investigation is primarily focused on the New IRA after a typed message appeared on a wall in Derry in the aftermath of the incident, purportedly from the organisation and claiming responsibility for the shooting.

Speaking at an event in Hillsborough Castle last night to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement, British prime minister Rishi Sunak said: “Last week I visited a man who has dedicated himself to building that future, a policeman, a father, a husband, a children’s football coach, DCI John Caldwell.

“We sat together and talked about the society he loves and about his ordeal. He told me, ‘we can’t go back’.”

“We can’t go back. If there is one message from this hall tonight, one message from the people of Northern Ireland to the world, it is surely this, we will never go back.

“Instead we will learn the lessons of 25 years ago, we will keep working, keep moving forward, bringing everyone with us until we realise in full the future that the people of Northern Ireland deserve.”

-With additional reporting from Press Association