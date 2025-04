PSNI OFFICERS HAVE launched an investigation after two ravens were confirmed to have been fatally poisoned in Co Armagh.

The birds were found in a field in December in the Drumbanagher Wall area of Poyntzpass, a village close to Newry.

Testing determined that the two ravens had consumed high levels of rat poison and insecticide.

It was concluded that this was likely an abuse case, potentially causing the raven’s deaths.

PSNI Superintendent Johnston McDowell, the PSNI’s lead for Wildlife Crime and Animal Welfare, remarked that the birds should have been safe in the wild but someone has sought to intentionally poison them.

“This is not the first time we have had reports of this nature in the area and it saddens me that our incredible wildlife and birds are being killed,” said McDowell.

He described ravens as a “beautiful asset to our countryside that we should work to protect”.

He called on anyone who comes across dead birds which they believe to have been poisoned, shot, or illegally trapped to report their find to PSNI immediately and to not handle the birds.

McDowell said that the poisons used are deadly not only to birds and wildlife, but also to humans.

He said the PSNI and its partners will continue to investigate these crimes and seek to prevent further instances whilst bringing offenders to justice.

Meanwhile, the Health and Safety Executive NI said it will take “appropriate enforcement action”.

And a spokesperson for the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs remarked that illegal poisoning of birds and wildlife is “completely reprehensible”.