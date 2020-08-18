Four police injured as vehicles rammed in Armagh

FOUR POLICE OFFICERS have been injured as their vehicles were rammed in south Armagh.

Police on patrol on Finnegans Road, Jonesborough, were alerted to a silver-coloured Ford Transit van at around 11.45pm last night.

The van rammed the first police vehicle, forcing it off the road, and two officers sustained minor injuries.

As the van continued, officers in another police vehicle tried to stop it, and the van collided with the second police vehicle, lifting it off the ground, and a further two officers were injured.

A 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of several offences, including handling stolen goods, dangerous driving, failing to stop for police and driving without insurance.

Superintendent Jane Humphries, district commander of Newry, Mourne and Down, said: “Unfortunately, due to the nature of the injuries sustained by our officers, they have been unable to return to duty today.

“We have also had to take two police vehicles off the road so they can be examined for roadworthiness, which affects our service delivery.

“There is also the impact in terms of our officers and their welfare, as well as the cost of repairs to the vehicles, which is substantial.”