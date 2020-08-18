This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 18 °C Tuesday 18 August, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Four police injured as vehicles rammed in Armagh

The incident took place in Jonesborough on Monday night.

By Press Association Tuesday 18 Aug 2020, 1:22 PM
6 minutes ago 522 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5178917
File photo.
Image: PA
File photo.
File photo.
Image: PA

FOUR POLICE OFFICERS have been injured as their vehicles were rammed in south Armagh.

Police on patrol on Finnegans Road, Jonesborough, were alerted to a silver-coloured Ford Transit van at around 11.45pm last night.

The van rammed the first police vehicle, forcing it off the road, and two officers sustained minor injuries.

As the van continued, officers in another police vehicle tried to stop it, and the van collided with the second police vehicle, lifting it off the ground, and a further two officers were injured.

A 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of several offences, including handling stolen goods, dangerous driving, failing to stop for police and driving without insurance.

Superintendent Jane Humphries, district commander of Newry, Mourne and Down, said: “Unfortunately, due to the nature of the injuries sustained by our officers, they have been unable to return to duty today.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“We have also had to take two police vehicles off the road so they can be examined for roadworthiness, which affects our service delivery.

“There is also the impact  in terms of our officers and their welfare, as well as the cost of repairs to the vehicles, which is substantial.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie