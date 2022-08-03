Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Wednesday 3 August 2022
Man arrested after PSNI seize 57 puppies, three dogs and a cat in Belfast

Police believe the animals were smuggled into Northern Ireland from the Republic and were destined to be sold in England and Scotland.

By Jane Moore Wednesday 3 Aug 2022, 8:37 PM
38 minutes ago 3,003 Views 3 Comments
The puppies are being cared for by a vet.
Image: PSNI
The puppies are being cared for by a vet.
The puppies are being cared for by a vet.
Image: PSNI

POLICE IN NORTHERN Ireland seized 57 puppies, three adult dogs and a cat in the Belfast Harbour estate yesterday evening following an ongoing investigation.

A 44-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of a number of offences, including fraud by false representation and possession of articles for use in fraud. He remains in custody.

A quantity of cash was also seized during the organised crime operation.

The seized puppies are of assorted breeds, including golden retriever, cockapoo, miniature terrier, French bulldog, American bulldog, cocker spaniel, dachshunds and roan spaniel.

They are currently being cared for and are being examined by a vet, and the public is asked not to contact police offering to rehome them at this time.

Puppy 6 Police believe that the animals were destined to be sold in England and Scotland. Source: PSNI

Police believe that the animals were illegally imported into Northern Ireland from the Republic and were destined to be sold in England and Scotland.

“Police are absolutely committed to tackling the smuggling of illegal commodities through Northern Ireland’s ports. Most recent seizures by the Organised Crime Unit have been in relation to illegal drugs,” Detective Inspector Conor Sweeney said.

“However, as this operation has shown, drugs are not the only items being traded illegally,” he said.

“Smuggling is often conducted by sophisticated cross-border organised criminal groups. Such groups will not discriminate when it comes to the commodity being smuggled – should that be drugs, cigarettes, people, or in this case, animals.

“I use the word “commodity” as this is how crime gangs view the people and animals they smuggle – as nothing but commodities which they can exploit to line their own pockets.”

Sweeney said that those involved in puppy smuggling do not care about the “horrendous impact” it can have both on the animals and on the victims who innocently buy them as family pets.

He urged anyone with information about any illegal activity to contact the PSNI on 101, submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online.

