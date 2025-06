BANK PTSB HAS apologised to customers who are experiencing issues using their debit cards today.

A spokesperson for the bank confirmed that some customers are having trouble making card payments today.

It is understood that the issue has been present for customers since this morning.

PTSB said the issue relates to a third-party payment solutions provider, TSYS, which is investigating the issue.

The issue remains ongoing. The bank said it will provide customers with further updates as soon as possible.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused,” the spokesperson added.