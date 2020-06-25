This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
A fifth of people say they're 'very uncomfortable' about idea of going to the pub, CSO survey finds

Pubs and bars are set to reopen as restaurants in Ireland on Monday after being closed since March.

By Press Association Thursday 25 Jun 2020, 3:48 PM
Thursday 25 Jun 2020
https://jrnl.ie/5132977
Image: Shutterstock/Master1305
Image: Shutterstock/Master1305

A FIFTH OF people (21.3%) say they feel “very uncomfortable” about the idea of going back to the pub, even with two-metre social distancing measures in place.

That figure rises to 40% when closer social distancing of one metre is considered.

The findings are part of a survey by the Central Statistics Office on the social impact of Covid-19.

Pubs and bars are set to reopen as restaurants in Ireland on Monday after being closed since March.

The survey looks at how comfortable people feel about certain activities as restrictions are eased.

With hairdressers and barbers also set to reopen on Monday, almost half of women (47.3%) reported feeling “comfortable” or “very comfortable” with the prospect of going to a salon, compared to one in three (34.9%) men.

Four in five (82.0%) of those surveyed said they would feel “uncomfortable” or “very uncomfortable” attending a large outdoor event with no social distancing, while almost half (47.6%) of respondents have similar feelings about attending a religious service with social distancing.

The survey found almost three in five people (57.0%) report feeling “uncomfortable” or “very uncomfortable” with sending their child to childcare or a creche, which reopen on Monday.

CSO statistician Brian Cahill said while many respondents are worried about going to a pub, people are significantly more comfortable with the prospect of eating in a restaurant.

“In June just over one in five respondents (21.3%) report feeling ‘very uncomfortable’ with the prospect of going to a pub or bar with two metres social distancing. This almost doubles to 39.5% when social distancing is reduced from two metres to one metre.

“Respondents express less concern with the prospect of going to a restaurant, with 12.9% indicating they would feel ‘very uncomfortable’ with two metres social distancing and 28.7% with one-metre social distancing.”

The CSO survey was carried out between June 10 and June 17 and was based on a sample of 5,566 people.

