Putin 'likely' to impose martial law in Russia to support war effort – US intelligence chief

PRESIDENT VLADIMIR PUTIN is expected to become more unpredictable and could order martial law in Russia to support his ambitions in Ukraine, US Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines said today.

Putin’s aims are greater than Russian military capabilities, and that “likely means the next few months could see us moving along a more unpredictable and potentially escalatory trajectory,” Haines told a Senate hearing.

“The current trend increases the likelihood that President Putin will turn to more drastic means, including imposing martial law, reorienting industrial production, or potentially escalatory military options to free up the resources needed to achieve his objectives,” she said.

Haines also said Putin is not likely to order the use of nuclear weapons unless the Russian homeland faces an “existential threat.”

Haines said the Russian leader will not end the war with the Donbas campaign and is determined to build a land bridge to Transnistria in Moldova.

“We assess President Putin is preparing for prolonged conflict in Ukraine during which he still intends to achieve goals beyond the Donbas,” Haines said.

“Putin most likely also judges that Russia has a greater ability and willingness to endure challenges than his adversaries, and he is probably counting on US and EU resolve to weaken as food shortages, inflation and energy prices get worse,” Haines said.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian officials said today that the bodies of 44 civilians have been found in the rubble of a building destroyed by Russia.

It comes as Ukraine’s vital Black Sea port of Odessa is repeatedly bombed, including by hypersonic missiles.

The civilians were inside a five-storey building that collapsed in Izyum in the Kharkiv region in March, said Oleh Synehuboy, the head of Kharkiv’s regional administration.