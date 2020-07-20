Q magazine to finish publishing after 34 years due to pandemic

Source: Q Magazine

LONG-RUNNING BRITISH music publication Q magazine is to cease publishing after 34 years.

The announcement was made today by the magazine’s editor, Ted Kessler, who said that the reason for the folding was the Covid-19 pandemic:

I have some bad news about @QMagazine. The issue that comes out on July 28 will be our last. The pandemic did for us and there was nothing more to it than that. I have attached our final cover and my editor’s letter for context.

On the plus side, we’re all available for work. pic.twitter.com/rm8qOcUBtB — Ted Kessler (@TedKessler1) July 20, 2020 Source: Ted Kessler /Twitter

The monthly magazine was founded by Mark Ellen and David Hepworth, a pair of British broadcasters known for their work on Whistle Test, a BBC TV series.

Over the years there has been a radio station – Q Radio – and TV channel, Q TV, as well as an awards ceremony the Q Awards.

In a diminishing magazine market, Q magazine was one of the last remaining British mainstream music mags alongside the likes of Uncut and Mojo. The magazine featured interviews, reviews and features.