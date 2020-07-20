Q magazine to finish publishing after 34 years due to pandemic

LONG-RUNNING BRITISH music publication Q magazine is to cease publishing after 34 years.
The announcement was made today by the magazine’s editor, Ted Kessler, who said that the reason for the folding was the Covid-19 pandemic:
The monthly magazine was founded by Mark Ellen and David Hepworth, a pair of British broadcasters known for their work on Whistle Test, a BBC TV series.
Over the years there has been a radio station – Q Radio – and TV channel, Q TV, as well as an awards ceremony the Q Awards.
In a diminishing magazine market, Q magazine was one of the last remaining British mainstream music mags alongside the likes of Uncut and Mojo. The magazine featured interviews, reviews and features.
