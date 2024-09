DOHA-BASED QATAR Airways has banned passengers from taking pagers and walkie-talkies on board flights across Lebanon.

The ban follows rounds of explosions in Lebanon this week which are believed to have been orchestrated by Israel.

On Tuesday, pagers used by members of Hezbollah simultaneously exploded.

Advertisement

This was followed by a second round of explosions involving walkie-talkies yesterday.

In all, 37 people were killed and close to 3,000 people were injured.

The flag carrier of Qatar today announced that it had received a directive from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation of Lebanon.

Effective immediately: Following the directive received from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation of the Republic of Lebanon, all passengers flying from Beirut Rafic Harirl International Airport (BEY) are prohibited from carrying pagers and walkie-talkies on board flights.… — Qatar Airways (@qatarairways) September 19, 2024

Effective immediately, all passengers flying from Beirut Rafic Harirl International Airport are prohibited from carrying pagers and walkie-talkies on board flights.

Read Next Related Reads Hezbollah leader says Israel will face 'tough retribution' following device blasts Tom Clonan: Israel's pager attack was a mass casualty event and in effect, a terrorist attack Explosive pagers that injured thousands in Lebanon came from apparent shell company in Hungary

This ban applies to both checked and carry-on luggage, as well as cargo.

Qatar Airways said the ban will remain in place until further notice.