Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 14°C Wednesday 14 September 2022
Advertisement

UK govt launches live 'queue-tracker' as queen queue reaches 3 miles

Currently, the queue is 2.4 miles long and stretches all the way along the River Thames towards London Bridge.

By Tadgh McNally Wednesday 14 Sep 2022, 6:44 PM
1 hour ago 5,913 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5866430
People queue to see Queen Elizabeth II lying in state
Image: PA
People queue to see Queen Elizabeth II lying in state
People queue to see Queen Elizabeth II lying in state
Image: PA

THE UK’S CULTURE Department has launched a live queue tracker for people planning on paying respects to Queen Elizabeth II, who will be lying in state until next Monday.

Queues of people that stretched three-miles-long were seen earlier shortly after 5pm this evening, just after the public were permitted to visit the queen.

Currently, the queue is 2.4 miles long and stretches all the way along the River Thames towards London Bridge.

The queen is currently lying in state in Westminster Hall and will remain in place until Monday 19 September.

The Department of Digital, Culture, Media and Sport is currently streaming the queue tracker live on YouTube.

QueenQueue A screengrab of the queue from the UK Government livestream

The queue itself can reach up to 10 miles long and there are strict, airport-style security measures in place, with workers and volunteers currently moving up the queue handing out wristbands allowing them to access the Hall.

Liz Truss’s spokesperson told reporters earlier today that there are “far more” people expected to pay their respects than the 200,000 who filed past the coffin of the queen’s mother when she died in 2002.

Earlier this afternoon, King Charles III led a procession of the coffin of the queen through London to Westminster Hall.

The king and other senior royals walked in silence behind the hearse and then held a vigil upon at the cavernous 12th-century hall in the Westminster parliament complex.

The coffin was draped with a Royal Standard (a flag used by the royal family) and adorned with the Imperial State Crown (one of the UK’s crown jewels).

Additional reporting by Press Association

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.

Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn more

About the author:

About the author
Tadgh McNally
@TadghMcN
tadgh@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie