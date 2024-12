2024 IS DRAWING to a close and a new year will soon be upon us.

So what better time to look back at all the offbeat and unusual stories which made the news this year.

From failed Willy Wonka experiences to lookalike contests, how well do you remember these news items from the year past?

Willy’s Chocolate Experience went viral after the Glasgow event inspired by Roald Dahl’s Willy Wonka went massively awry. What was this character, who is absent from the traditional Willy Wonka plotline, called? The Masked Avenger The Unknown

Scary Spice The Enigma In January, a Sesame Street character posed a simple question: “How is everybody doing?” It garnered close to 20,000 replies and over 220 million views. What character went viral for checking in on his followers? Alamy Stock Photo Cookie Monster Big Bird

Alamy Stock Photo Oscar the Grouch Alamy Stock Photo Elmo Kamala Harris had a ‘Brat Summer’ and Brat was even chosen as Collins Dictionary word of the year. But who popularised the word this year with her album Brat? Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo Cardi B Alamy Stock Photo Charli XCX

Chappell Roan CMAT During the US presidential campaign, Democrats (including VP pick Tim Walz) used what word to insult Republicans? Alamy Stock Photo Creepy Weird

Freaky Stupid In April, two horses, one of whom was blood-covered, galloped through the streets of central London. They were UK military horses who bolted during a rehearsal. What was the name of the grey horse that was covered in blood? Tennyson Trojan

Vida Quaker Was this year a leap year? Yes No In March, Pierce Brosnan was hit was a $500 dollar fine for entering an off-limits area. He pled guilty and apologised for his “impulsive mistake”. Where had he trespassed? Yellowstone Park Yosemite National Park

Grand Canyon Great Smoky Mountains A famous tree was felled in England next to Hadrian’s Wall in September. Do you remember what the tree was called? Alamy Stock Photo Hadrian’s Tree Sycamore Gap Tree

Ye Olde Tree Roman Tree ‘Comedian’ is a piece of modern art in which a banana is affixed to a white wall with silver duct tape, exactly 160 centimetres from the floor. It sold at a Sotheby’s auction for $6.2 million in November. It was bought by crypto bro Justin Sun: What did he do with it? Alamy Stock Photo Bin it Blend it

Freeze it Eat it Last month, a Paul Mescal lookalike contest was held in Dublin ahead of the premiere of Gladiator II. Which lookalike contest sparked the 2024 craze? Alamy Stock Photo Timothée Chalamet Alamy Stock Photo Jeremy Allen White

Alamy Stock Photo Harry Styles Drake Answer all the questions to see your result! Alamy Stock Photo You scored out of ! Timothée Chalamet Number one at quizzing and lookalike contests Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Elmo Good at checking in on friends and quizzing Share your result: Share Alamy Stock Photo You scored out of ! Kamala Harris A Brat Summer but a poor quiz performance Share your result: Share Alamy Stock Photo You scored out of ! The Unknown An Unknown entity at quizzing Share your result: Share