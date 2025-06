CREATOR OF SUCCESSION Jesse Armstrong released a new film this weekend about billionaires.

Mountainhead, a satirical drama starring Steve Carell, sees four tech billionaires meet up at a mountain resort for a weekend during a financial crisis. The trip takes a turn when all four of their social media platforms come under fire from the public.

Armstrong, who makes his directorial debut with the film, said it was “cathartic” for him to write in the voice of billionaires. Like many, he explained that he has plenty of “feelings” about the cohort.

Given their notoriety, we want to know:

Can you name these billionaires?

Who is this billionaire basketballer? Alamy James Harden LeBron James

Michael Jordan Kevin Durant Can you name this singer? Alamy Taylor Swift Jennifer Lopez

Selena Gomez Olivia Rodrigo Which tech billionaire is this? Alamy Mark Zuckerberg Bill Gates

Tim Cook Jeff Bezos Who is this big billionaire banker? Alamy Changpeng Zhao Steve Cohen

Michael Bloomberg Warren Buffett Can you name this retail billionaire? Alamy Beate Heister (Aldi) Alice Walton (Walmart)

Nancy Walton Laurie (ex-Walmart) Sandra Ortega Mera (Zara) Which sports billionaire is this? Alamy Rob Walton (American Football) Shahid Khan (Soccer)

Mark Cuban (Basketball) Josh Harris (Ice Hockey) Who is this sports personality? Alamy Tiger Woods Ken Kendrick

LeBron James David Clifford Can you name this buisnesswoman? Alamy Rihanna Oprah Winfrey

Abigail Johnson Kim Kardashian Who is this? Alamy Joe Biden Donald Trump

George Clooney Richard Nixon Which musician is this? Alamy Bruce Springsteen Kanye West

Jay-Z Post Malone Can you name this billionaire? Alamy Whitney Houston Cardi B

Béyonce Rihanna What is this person's name? Alamy Elon Musk Bill Clinton

Bill Gates Tim Cook Can you name this person? Alamy Michael O'Leary Richard Branson

Larry Ellison Steve Ballmer Who is this billionaire television presenter? Alamy Oprah Winfrey Whoopi Goldberg

Alison Hammond Wendy Williams Who is this European billionaire? Alamy Amancio Ortega Dieter Schwarz

Gerard Wertheimer Arnold Schwarzenegger Answer all the questions to see your result! Alamy You scored out of ! Forbes Rich List You must've been studying! Share your result: Share Alamy You scored out of ! Private Jet Look at you! Nice job. Share your result: Share Alamy You scored out of ! New Yacht Fake it 'til you make it. Share your result: Share Alamy You scored out of ! Gold Star You tried. Share your result: Share