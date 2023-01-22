Advertisement

Sunday 22 January 2023
# in dublin's fair city
Quiz: How well do you know these famous Dublin landmarks?
One of them turned 20 this week.
10.9k
3
1 hour ago

TWO FAMOUS LANDMARKS in Dublin’s city centre were in the news last week, for different reasons. 

Tuesday saw the the unveiling of the restored Clerys clock, the staple in Irish culture that has long been synonymous as a meeting place for couples. 

Just a few metres away, The Spire celebrated its 20th birthday as a landmark that has divided Irish people since its completion in 2003. 

They are just two of hundreds of famous landmarks located in and around the capital – but how well do you know them?

Starting with The Spire, what is it's alternative name?
Alamy
The Rising Monument
The Monument of Light

The Needle
Old Pointy
In which year was the first Clerys clock installed?
Alamy
1922
1934

1940
1954
The statue of Molly Malone and her cart has stood on Suffolk Street since 2014. But where was its original location?
Alamy
Abbey Street
Henry Street

Grafton Street
Dame Street
Built in 1816, the Ha'penny Bridge is Dublin's oldest pedestrian crossing over the river Liffey. How many people are estimated to cross it every day?
Alamy
15,000
20,000

30,000
50,000
St Patrick's Cathedral is one of Dublin's most popular attractions. Which famous writer is buried there, and was once the Dean of the cathedral?
Alamy
Daniel Defoe
Bram Stoker

Robert Louis Stevenson
Jonathan Swift
A well-known landmark in Dublin's skyline, which 1984 U2 music video did the Poolbeg Chimneys feature in?
Alamy
Beautiful Day
Sweetest Thing

Pride (In The Name of Love)
The Fly
Opened in 1966, the Garden of Remembrance is dedicated to the memory of "all those who gave their lives in the cause of Irish freedom". A statue depicting which legend in Irish mythology can be found there?
Alamy
Cú Chulainn
The Children of Lir

Oisín and Tír na nÓg
Fionn mac Cumhaill and the salmon of knowledge
Who is this monument in Phoenix Park named after?
Alamy
Wellington
Nelson

Drake
Napoleon
The interior of the General Post Office (GPO) was destroyed by fire due to persistent shelling during the 1916 Rising, though the main frontage escaped serious damage. In which year did the GPO reopen?
Alamy
1921
1925

1929
1938
Finally, on which street would you find this statue of the renowned Irish poet and novelist James Joyce?
Moore Street
Cathedral Street

Cathal Brugha Street
North Earl Street
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Top Dog!
Pawsitively perfect!
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Clever Cat!
Almost purrfect!
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Fintastic!
Flippin' good!
Share your result:
You scored out of !
What are ewe doing?!
Baaaaaaad!
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Turtley Awful!
Shell of a bad effort.
Share your result:

Jane Moore
