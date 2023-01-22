Quiz: How well do you know these famous Dublin landmarks?

TWO FAMOUS LANDMARKS in Dublin’s city centre were in the news last week, for different reasons.

Tuesday saw the the unveiling of the restored Clerys clock, the staple in Irish culture that has long been synonymous as a meeting place for couples.

Just a few metres away, The Spire celebrated its 20th birthday as a landmark that has divided Irish people since its completion in 2003.

They are just two of hundreds of famous landmarks located in and around the capital – but how well do you know them?

Starting with The Spire, what is it's alternative name? Alamy The Rising Monument The Monument of Light

The Needle Old Pointy In which year was the first Clerys clock installed? Alamy 1922 1934

1940 1954 The statue of Molly Malone and her cart has stood on Suffolk Street since 2014. But where was its original location? Alamy Abbey Street Henry Street

Grafton Street Dame Street Built in 1816, the Ha'penny Bridge is Dublin's oldest pedestrian crossing over the river Liffey. How many people are estimated to cross it every day? Alamy 15,000 20,000

30,000 50,000 St Patrick's Cathedral is one of Dublin's most popular attractions. Which famous writer is buried there, and was once the Dean of the cathedral? Alamy Daniel Defoe Bram Stoker

Robert Louis Stevenson Jonathan Swift A well-known landmark in Dublin's skyline, which 1984 U2 music video did the Poolbeg Chimneys feature in? Alamy Beautiful Day Sweetest Thing

Pride (In The Name of Love) The Fly Opened in 1966, the Garden of Remembrance is dedicated to the memory of "all those who gave their lives in the cause of Irish freedom". A statue depicting which legend in Irish mythology can be found there? Alamy Cú Chulainn The Children of Lir

Oisín and Tír na nÓg Fionn mac Cumhaill and the salmon of knowledge Who is this monument in Phoenix Park named after? Alamy Wellington Nelson

Drake Napoleon The interior of the General Post Office (GPO) was destroyed by fire due to persistent shelling during the 1916 Rising, though the main frontage escaped serious damage. In which year did the GPO reopen? Alamy 1921 1925

1929 1938 Finally, on which street would you find this statue of the renowned Irish poet and novelist James Joyce? Moore Street Cathedral Street

