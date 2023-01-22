Quiz: How well do you know these famous Dublin landmarks?

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
TWO FAMOUS LANDMARKS in Dublin’s city centre were in the news last week, for different reasons.
Tuesday saw the the unveiling of the restored Clerys clock, the staple in Irish culture that has long been synonymous as a meeting place for couples.
Just a few metres away, The Spire celebrated its 20th birthday as a landmark that has divided Irish people since its completion in 2003.
They are just two of hundreds of famous landmarks located in and around the capital – but how well do you know them?
