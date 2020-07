WITH HOLIDAYS ABROAD cancelled, for the most part, many Irish people will have to enjoy “staycationing” until some of the risks with Covid-19 are lessened.

It might be a while until we’re all able to get away to Europe again, but until then here’s a quiz all about European cities.

In which Portuguese city is the Santa Justa Lift located? Porto Lisbon

Amadora Funchal The city of Barcelona is home to which famous cathedral? Notre-Dame St Vitus Cathedral

Braga Cathedral Sagrada Família How tall is the Shard building in London? (Rounded up) Kirsty O\'Connor/PA Wire/PA Images 300 metres 305 metres

310 metres 315 metres How many lanes are in the famous French roundabout surrounding the Arc de Triomphe Shutterstock 4 8

12 16 What is the name of the major river that flows through Belfast? Shutterstock River Lagan River Suir

River Slaney River Boyne What is the 2nd most populated city in Germany after Berlin, with a population of 1.6 million? Shutterstock Cologne Hamburg

Munich Frankfurt In what year was the Danish tourist attraction Tivoli Park opened? Shutterstock 1921 1985

1843 1867 Which Greek goddess was the Parthenon dedicated to? Shutterstock Aphrodite Athena

Demeter Hera How many postcode areas are there in Dublin, including Co. Dublin? Shutterstock 21 22

23 24 European Parliament meetings may take place in two cities: Brussels and..? Philipp von Ditfurth/dpa Paris Strasbourg

Berlin Porto Answer all the questions to see your result! You scored out of ! Top Dog Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Clever Cat Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Fintastic Share your result: Share You scored out of ! What are ewe doing? Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Turtley Awful Share your result: Share