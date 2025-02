NEXT WEEK IS the quarter-final of RTÉ’s Dancing With The Stars.

There are six couples remaining after tonight’s Orchestra Night saw one couple sent home – you can catch up on tonight’s show here.

Advertisement

So how much do you know about these well-known dancers?

Which professional dancer made it to the final of Love Island: All Stars this week? Harriett Blackmore Curtis Pritchard

Tasha Ghouri Casey O'Gorman Riverdance creator Micheal Flatley was born in Chicago to Irish parents. Which county were his parents from? Alamy Cork Kerry

Sligo Mayo Which of these films did Fred Astaire NOT feature in? Alamy Let's Dance Dancing Lady

Shall We Dance Dance With Me Who won Dancing With The Stars last year? Jason Smyth and Karen Byrne David Whelan and Salome Chachua

Laura Fox and Denys Samson Blu Hydrangea and Simone Arena Arthur Gourounlian is a judge on Dancing With The Stars. He was recently on the panel criticised by which Eurosong contestant? Andres Poveda EMMY Bobbi Arlo

Samantha Mumba Adgy What is Michael Flatley's job in his self-financed thriller Blackbird? Alamy Retired flautist now working as a florist Retired nightclub manager now working as a spy

Retired boxer now moonlighting as a jazz drummer Retired secret agent now running a nightclub British dance group Diversity were formed in which year? Alamy 2005 2007

2010 2011 What is the name of this Spanish ballet and flamenco dancer? Alamy Joaquín Cabral Joaquín Cárdenas

Joaquín Cortés Joaquín Cantù Joanne Doyle was the longest-serving lead in Riverdance. How many performances did she take part in? RollingNews.ie Over 1000 Over 1,800

Over 2,100 Over 2,500 What is the name of the volatile dance teacher on the US reality show Dance Moms? Alamy Maddie Ziegler Cathy Nesbitt

Abby Lee Miller Melissa Gisoni Answer all the questions to see your result! You scored out of ! Top Dog! Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Clever Cat! Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Fintastic! Flippin' good Share your result: Share You scored out of ! What are ewe doing?! Baaaaaaaad Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Turtley Awful! Shell of a bad effort Share your result: Share