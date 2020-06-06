Quiz: How well do you know these famous Irish landmarks?

WE’RE ENTERING PHASE Two Plus on Monday.

We'll start off with an easy one. The Cliffs of Moher are in which county? Shutterstock Limerick Galway

Clare Kerry What are we looking at here? Shutterstock The Rock of Cashel King's Landing

Hibernia Castle Hill of Tara Which town would you be in if you were looking at this statue of Joe Dolan? RollingNews.ie Sligo Longford

Mullingar Athlone On which Dublin street would you find this statue of James Joyce? Shutterstock Talbot Street Wicklow Street

South Anne Street North Earl Street This one is a bit tricky - in which western town would you find this 'octagon'? Google Maps Ballina Westport

Ballinrobe Castlebar This famous castle stands in Killarney's National Park in Kerry. What is it called? Shutterstock Ross Castle Healy's Castle

Ring Castle Rae's Castle What's this castle called? Shutterstock Blarney Castle Tara Castle

Castle Greyskull Helm's Deep This is the entrance to which famous castle and grounds? Shutterstock Slane Castle Trim Castle

Carrickfergus Castle Kilkenny Castle In Father Ted, the Holy Stone of Clonrichert was moved to Craggy Island from what Irish county as it wasn't doing good business? RollingNews.ie Cavan Monaghan

Fermanagh Carlow And finally - what is this? Shutterstock Rathgeair The Hill of Tara

