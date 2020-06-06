This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 10 °C Saturday 6 June, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Quiz: How well do you know these famous Irish landmarks?

Test your knowledge.

By Garreth MacNamee Saturday 6 Jun 2020, 10:00 PM
56 minutes ago 12,039 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5113984
Image: Laura Hutton/Photocall Ireland
Image: Laura Hutton/Photocall Ireland

WE’RE ENTERING PHASE Two Plus on Monday.

This will mean that we can travel up to 20km outside of our homes, opening up a lot more of our surroundings than we could previously enjoy. 

But after all this time hunkered down in your home, we’re wondering how well you know some of the nation’s most idyllic and famous places.

We'll start off with an easy one. The Cliffs of Moher are in which county?
Shutterstock
Limerick
Galway

Clare
Kerry
What are we looking at here?
Shutterstock
The Rock of Cashel
King's Landing

Hibernia Castle
Hill of Tara
Which town would you be in if you were looking at this statue of Joe Dolan?
RollingNews.ie
Sligo
Longford

Mullingar
Athlone
On which Dublin street would you find this statue of James Joyce?
Shutterstock
Talbot Street
Wicklow Street

South Anne Street
North Earl Street
This one is a bit tricky - in which western town would you find this 'octagon'?
Google Maps
Ballina
Westport

Ballinrobe
Castlebar
This famous castle stands in Killarney's National Park in Kerry. What is it called?
Shutterstock
Ross Castle
Healy's Castle

Ring Castle
Rae's Castle
What's this castle called?
Shutterstock
Blarney Castle
Tara Castle

Castle Greyskull
Helm's Deep
This is the entrance to which famous castle and grounds?
Shutterstock
Slane Castle
Trim Castle

Carrickfergus Castle
Kilkenny Castle
In Father Ted, the Holy Stone of Clonrichert was moved to Craggy Island from what Irish county as it wasn't doing good business?
RollingNews.ie
Cavan
Monaghan

Fermanagh
Carlow
And finally - what is this?
Shutterstock
Rathgeair
The Hill of Tara

Manufactured ringfort for movie Tristan and Iseult
Rock of Cashel
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Top notch!
Absolutely nailed it.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Daycent
Nicely done.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Not the may west
They didn't suit you.
Share your result:

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie