Quiz: How well do you know the films that were made in Ireland?

THIS WEEKEND, A short sequel to Jurassic World which was shot in secret in Co Wicklow will air in the US.

“They have a grove of redwood trees outside Dublin that look exactly like the national parks in northern California,” director Colin Trevorrow said.

“I honestly never thought we’d make it this far without getting found out. The Irish can keep a secret.”

The new dino-themed adventure is by no means the only production filmed in Ireland with the country being a long-time favourite of filmmakers.

But, how well do you know those that were filmed in Ireland?