Sunday 15 September, 2019
Quiz: How well do you know the films that were made in Ireland?

The filming of the follow up to the Jurassic World film was a well-kept secret ahead of its premiere tomorrow.

By Sean Murray Sunday 15 Sep 2019, 9:00 PM
1 hour ago 8,183 Views 5 Comments
THIS WEEKEND, A short sequel to Jurassic World which was shot in secret in Co Wicklow will air in the US.

“They have a grove of redwood trees outside Dublin that look exactly like the national parks in northern California,” director Colin Trevorrow said.

“I honestly never thought we’d make it this far without getting found out. The Irish can keep a secret.”

The new dino-themed adventure is by no means the only production filmed in Ireland with the country being a long-time favourite of filmmakers.

But, how well do you know those that were filmed in Ireland?

Which Harry Potter film featured the iconic Cliffs of Moher?
Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix
Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, pt 1
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, pt 2
Which 1970s Sean Connery flick was partially shot in Wicklow?
Diamonds Are Forever
The Molly Maguires

The Man Who Would Be King
Zardoz
Which 60s action flick featured scenes shot in Kilmainham Gaol?
The Italian Job
Zulu

The Great Escape
The Magnificent Seven
Smithfield doubled as what in the 1965 flick The Spy Who Came In From the Cold?
London's Oxford Circus
Moscow's Red Square

The Berlin Wall
The Champs-Élysées in Paris
Which of these Mayo villages was used to film many of the scenes for John Ford's The Quiet Man
Srah
Cross

Cong
Finny
Battle scenes for Braveheart (1995) and King Arthur (2004) were shot on almost the same spot in which part of Kildare?
Two Mile House
Kilteel

Old Killcullen
Ballymore Eustace
What were the Cliffs of Moher called in The Princess Bride?
Cliffs of Insanity
Cliffs of Pain

Cliffs of Tranquility
Cliffs of Peace
What's the name of the pub that was featured in a lot of the scenes in The Field?
Doyle's
Harris's

Gaynor's
O'Neill's
Which of these shows on AMC in America was largely shot in Ireland?
Into The Badlands
Breaking Bad

Preacher
The Killing
What's the name of the road renamed in Donegal to celebrate Star Wars filming scenes there?
C 3PO
R2 D2
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Top dog
Full marks!
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Clever Cat
Almost purrfect
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Fintastic
Good job!
Share your result:
You scored out of !
What are ewe doing!?
Baaaaaaaad
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Turtley awful
A shell of a bad effort
Share your result:

