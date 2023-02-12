Quiz: How much do you know about Toy Story, Finding Nemo and these other Pixar films?

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
THIS WEEK, ENTERTAINMENT giant Disney announced that it will lay off 7,000 employees.
It’s the first major decision of CEO Bob Iger since he was asked back to lead the company late last year.
Iger also announced that Disney is working on sequels for hits including Frozen and Pixar’s Toy Story.
So how much do you know about Pixar and its films?
