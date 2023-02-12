Advertisement

Alamy Stock Photo Disney's California Adventure Pixar Play Parade, with Sully from the movie Monsters, Inc.
# Pixar
Quiz: How much do you know about Toy Story, Finding Nemo and these other Pixar films?
Disney’s CEO announced job cuts this week, alongside a slate of new releases including sequels for Pixar’s Toy Story.
570
0
6 minutes ago

THIS WEEK, ENTERTAINMENT giant Disney announced that it will lay off 7,000 employees.

It’s the first major decision of CEO Bob Iger since he was asked back to lead the company late last year.

Iger also announced that Disney is working on sequels for hits including Frozen and Pixar’s Toy Story.

So how much do you know about Pixar and its films?

Toy Story was the first feature length film from Pixar. Who voices Andy's favourite toy Woody?
Alamy Stock Photo
Tim Allen
Tom Hanks

Don Rickles
Jim Hanks
Which of these Pixar films has received an Oscar nomination for 'Best Picture'?
Christian Bertrand / Alamy Stock Photo
Alamy Stock Photo
Toy Story
Alamy Stock Photo
The Incredibles

FlixPix / Alamy Stock Photo
Up
Alamy Stock Photo
Finding Nemo
How many feature length Pixar films are there in total?
PjrStudio / Alamy Stock Photo
26
18

30
28
What type of fish is Nemo and his dad Marlin?
Maximum Film / Alamy Stock Photo
Moorish Idol
Anglerfish

Pufferfish
Clownfish
The 2017 film Coco is centered around which Mexican holiday?
Moviestore Collection Ltd / Alamy Stock Photo
Dia de la Independencia
Día de Muertos

Cinco de Mayo
Dia de la Constitución
Pixar has exclusively released all of its films through Disney, but in which year did the Walt Disney Studios purchase the company?
Andrew Barker / Alamy Stock Photo
1986
2016

2006
2000
Pixar was bought by a very famous owner in 1986, and this person remained as CEO until it was sold to Disney. Who was this famous former owner?
Ralf Liebhold / Alamy Stock Photo
Geopix / Alamy Stock Photo
Jeff Bezos
AC NewsPhoto / Alamy Stock Photo
Bill Gates

PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo
George Lucas
PictureLux / The Hollywood Archive / Alamy Stock Photo
Steve Jobs
Pixar films are generally released to critical acclaim, but which is the lowest ranked film on Rotten Tomatoes?
Lifestyle pictures / Alamy Stock Photo
Lightyear
Moviestore Collection Ltd / Alamy Stock Photo
A Bug's Life

AJ Pics / Alamy Stock Photo
Cars 2
Maximum Film / Alamy Stock Photo
The Good Dinosaur
Inside Out follows the inner life of 11-year-old Riley as she moves to San Francisco from Minnesota. Which of these emotions are NOT one of her individual emotions featured?
Pictorial Press Ltd / Alamy Stock Photo
Horror
Joy

Disgust
Anger
What is the name of Pixar's iconic mascot?
ZUMA Press Inc / Alamy Stock Photo
Luxo Jr
Pix

Lampo
Baby Lamp
Answer all the questions to see your result!
canbedone / Alamy Stock Photo
You scored out of !
Top ranger of Space Command
Share your result:
Everett Collection Inc / Alamy Stock Photo
You scored out of !
You're a part Woody's Roundups
Share your result:
Everett Collection Inc / Alamy Stock Photo
You scored out of !
'That's Mr Potato Head to you!'
Share your result:
You scored out of !
'You just need to believe in yourself'
Share your result:

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Diarmuid Pepper
