THE FINALS OF the 124th French Open have been happening this weekend.

Whether you have a love-hate relationship with the ancient sport or you’re a dedicated spectator, you might find yourself tuning in to the various championships on over the summer.

Advertisement

Are you any match for our tennis quiz?

Test your knowledge of the sport!

Where are these tennis courts located? Alamy New York City London

Dubai Melbourne What term is used to describe 0 points scored by a player in a tennis match? Alamy Like Crush

Love Lust How long was the longest professional tennis match ever played? Alamy 3 hours 7 hours

11 hours 15 hours Which of these players is NOT part of what became known as the 'Big Four' in male tennis between 2008 and 2016? Alamy Bjorn Borg Rafael Nadal

Novak Djokovic Roger Federer What is the length of a standard tennis court, as determined by the International Tennis Federation? Alamy 68ft 78ft

88ft 98ft A 2021 biopic portrayed sisters Serena and Venus Williams' rise to tennis stardom and their father, Richard Williams' contribution to their success. What was the movie called? Tennis Queens Royal Family of Tennis

Queen Serena King Richard Where is the French Open played annually? Alamy Paris Nice

Marseille Bordeaux How many tennis balls does a player typically start with in a professional match? Alamy 3 4

5 6 What is the name of the technology used in tennis to determine if the ball is in or out? Alamy Birds-eye Hawk-eye

Eagle-eye Evil-eye At which tennis tournament would you be most likely to find strawberries and cream? Alamy French Open Australian Open

US Open Wimbledon Answer all the questions to see your result! You scored out of ! Aced it! Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Tennis Pro Your tennis knowledge is serving! Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Not up to the centre mark You need to brush up on your tennis knowledge Share your result: Share You scored out of ! No Love Lost You're not very passionate about tennis trivia Share your result: Share