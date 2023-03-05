Advertisement

Xinhua News Agency/PA Images
# art of the deal
Quiz: How much do you know about the art of the deal?
After the UK and EU struck a Protocol deal this week, challenge your knowledge on other famous ‘deals’.
23 minutes ago

THE UK AND the EU agreed a new deal this week to tackle issues caused by the Northern Ireland Protocol. 

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the new deal, titled the Windsor Framework, will remove almost all checks on goods from Britain to Northern Ireland and effectively removes “any sense of a border in the Irish Sea”. 

Parties in the North have welcomed the deal, but DUP chief whip Sammy Wilson said his party will only sign up if it “safeguards the union”.

So with all this talk of deals, how much do you know about other famous “deals”?

Making deals is tough, but who loves making big deals so much that they have penned a book titled ‘The Art of the Deal’?
Javier Rojas/Pi/Zuma Press/PA Images
Jeff Bezos
Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA Archive/PA Images
Rupert Murdoch

Alex Brandon/PA Archive/PA Images
Donald Trump
Justin Tallis/PA Wire/PA Images
Bill Gates
Where in Windsor was the aforementioned 'Windsor Framework' deal agreed?
Liam McBurney/PA Wire/PA Images
Ian Dagnall / Alamy Stock Photo
Windsor Castle
Aaron Chown/PA Wire/PA Images
Fairmont Windsor Park hotel

robertharding / Alamy Stock Photo
Frogmore House
P.Spiro / Alamy Stock Photo
St George's Chapel
Which UK politician said they would find it ‘very difficult’ to back the Windsor deal?
Christopher Furlong/PA Archive/PA Images
Theresa May
Brian Lawless/PA Wire/PA Images
Chris Heaton-Harris

Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire/PA Images
Keir Starmer
Jonathan Brady/PA Wire/PA Images
Boris Johnson
Many musicians have sold their music catalogue recently; what was Bruce Springsteen’s deal reportedly worth?
Tampa Bay Times/TNS/ABACA/ABACA/PA Images
$300 million
$100 million

$750 million
$500 million
There have been some eye-watering divorce deals, particularly in the celebrity world. But whose is the most expensive divorce deal at $2.7 billion (adjusted for inflation)?
Douliery Olivier/ABACA/ABACA/PA Images
Kimye
Globe Photos/Zuma Press/PA Images
Mick Jagger and Jerry Hall

Ian West/PA Archive/PA Images
Madonna and Guy Ritchie
Yui Mok/PA Archive/PA Images
Paul McCartney and Heather Mills
But what is the most expensive divorce deal ever (coming in at $40.3 billion)?
Brian Spurlock/Zuma Press/PA Images
Tiger Woods and Elin Nordegren
JENS BURTTNER/DPA/PA Images
Bernie Ecclestone and Slavica Radić

peter jordan / Alamy Stock Photo
Rupert Murdoch and Anna Mann dePeyster
Javier Rojas/Pi/Zuma Press/PA Images
Jeff Bezos and MacKenzie Scott
U2 played The Waterfront Hall in Belfast in a bid to shore up support of the 'Yes Vote' for the Good Friday Agreement. Who else performed at this gig?
Chris Bacon/PA Archive/PA Images
Yui Mok/PA Archive/PA Images
Ash
Simon Becker/Zuma Press/PA Images
Van Morrison

Katja Ogrin/EMPICS Entertainment
The Undertones
Stephen Barnes/Northern Ireland News / Alamy Stock Photo
Paul Brady
Ronald Wayne was a co-founder of Apple but left 12 days later due to the "whirlwind" nature of the fledgling company. He struck a deal to sell his 10% stake for $800. How much would this stake be worth today?
Leigh Green / Alamy Stock Photo
$20 billion
$75 billion

$750 million
$30 billion
That wasn't the only bad deal that Ronald Wayne was on the end of. He kept his original Apple contract from 1976 and sold it in the early 90s for $500. How much was this same contract auctioned for in 2011?
Sipa US / Alamy Stock Photo
$1 million
$1.4 million

$1.6 million
$2 million
A bum deal meant that hip-hop group TLC only made $50,000 apiece from their second album 'CrazySexyCool', despite it making a reported $75 million for their record label. What action did they take to sweeten the deal?
Pictorial Press Ltd / Alamy Stock Photo
Hold their record label boss hostage at gunpoint
Refuse to perform at upcoming gigs

Perform under a new name to circumvent their contract
Record terrible albums on purpose to reduce sales
Willows Images UK / Alamy Stock Photo
You scored out of !
You like making deals, big deals
unreguser/Xinhua News Agency/PA Images
You scored out of !
You were in the room for the Windsor Framework
Blueee / Alamy Stock Photo
You scored out of !
Deal-making skills as subtle as TLC
Sipa US / Alamy Stock Photo
You scored out of !
You remind me of Ronald Wayne
Author
Diarmuid Pepper
diarmuidpepper@thejournal.ie
