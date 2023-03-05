Quiz: How much do you know about the art of the deal?

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
THE UK AND the EU agreed a new deal this week to tackle issues caused by the Northern Ireland Protocol.
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the new deal, titled the Windsor Framework, will remove almost all checks on goods from Britain to Northern Ireland and effectively removes “any sense of a border in the Irish Sea”.
Parties in the North have welcomed the deal, but DUP chief whip Sammy Wilson said his party will only sign up if it “safeguards the union”.
So with all this talk of deals, how much do you know about other famous “deals”?
