Quiz: How much do you know about the art of the deal?

THE UK AND the EU agreed a new deal this week to tackle issues caused by the Northern Ireland Protocol.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the new deal, titled the Windsor Framework, will remove almost all checks on goods from Britain to Northern Ireland and effectively removes “any sense of a border in the Irish Sea”.

Advertisement

Parties in the North have welcomed the deal, but DUP chief whip Sammy Wilson said his party will only sign up if it “safeguards the union”.

So with all this talk of deals, how much do you know about other famous “deals”?

Making deals is tough, but who loves making big deals so much that they have penned a book titled ‘The Art of the Deal’? Javier Rojas/Pi/Zuma Press/PA Images Jeff Bezos Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA Archive/PA Images Rupert Murdoch

Alex Brandon/PA Archive/PA Images Donald Trump Justin Tallis/PA Wire/PA Images Bill Gates Where in Windsor was the aforementioned 'Windsor Framework' deal agreed? Liam McBurney/PA Wire/PA Images Ian Dagnall / Alamy Stock Photo Windsor Castle Aaron Chown/PA Wire/PA Images Fairmont Windsor Park hotel

robertharding / Alamy Stock Photo Frogmore House P.Spiro / Alamy Stock Photo St George's Chapel Which UK politician said they would find it ‘very difficult’ to back the Windsor deal? Christopher Furlong/PA Archive/PA Images Theresa May Brian Lawless/PA Wire/PA Images Chris Heaton-Harris

Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire/PA Images Keir Starmer Jonathan Brady/PA Wire/PA Images Boris Johnson Many musicians have sold their music catalogue recently; what was Bruce Springsteen’s deal reportedly worth? Tampa Bay Times/TNS/ABACA/ABACA/PA Images $300 million $100 million

$750 million $500 million There have been some eye-watering divorce deals, particularly in the celebrity world. But whose is the most expensive divorce deal at $2.7 billion (adjusted for inflation)? Douliery Olivier/ABACA/ABACA/PA Images Kimye Globe Photos/Zuma Press/PA Images Mick Jagger and Jerry Hall

Ian West/PA Archive/PA Images Madonna and Guy Ritchie Yui Mok/PA Archive/PA Images Paul McCartney and Heather Mills But what is the most expensive divorce deal ever (coming in at $40.3 billion)? Brian Spurlock/Zuma Press/PA Images Tiger Woods and Elin Nordegren JENS BURTTNER/DPA/PA Images Bernie Ecclestone and Slavica Radić

peter jordan / Alamy Stock Photo Rupert Murdoch and Anna Mann dePeyster Javier Rojas/Pi/Zuma Press/PA Images Jeff Bezos and MacKenzie Scott U2 played The Waterfront Hall in Belfast in a bid to shore up support of the 'Yes Vote' for the Good Friday Agreement. Who else performed at this gig? Chris Bacon/PA Archive/PA Images Yui Mok/PA Archive/PA Images Ash Simon Becker/Zuma Press/PA Images Van Morrison

Katja Ogrin/EMPICS Entertainment The Undertones Stephen Barnes/Northern Ireland News / Alamy Stock Photo Paul Brady Ronald Wayne was a co-founder of Apple but left 12 days later due to the "whirlwind" nature of the fledgling company. He struck a deal to sell his 10% stake for $800. How much would this stake be worth today? Leigh Green / Alamy Stock Photo $20 billion $75 billion

$750 million $30 billion That wasn't the only bad deal that Ronald Wayne was on the end of. He kept his original Apple contract from 1976 and sold it in the early 90s for $500. How much was this same contract auctioned for in 2011? Sipa US / Alamy Stock Photo $1 million $1.4 million

$1.6 million $2 million A bum deal meant that hip-hop group TLC only made $50,000 apiece from their second album 'CrazySexyCool', despite it making a reported $75 million for their record label. What action did they take to sweeten the deal? Pictorial Press Ltd / Alamy Stock Photo Hold their record label boss hostage at gunpoint Refuse to perform at upcoming gigs

Perform under a new name to circumvent their contract Record terrible albums on purpose to reduce sales Answer all the questions to see your result! Willows Images UK / Alamy Stock Photo You scored out of ! You like making deals, big deals Share your result: Share unreguser/Xinhua News Agency/PA Images You scored out of ! You were in the room for the Windsor Framework Share your result: Share Blueee / Alamy Stock Photo You scored out of ! Deal-making skills as subtle as TLC Share your result: Share Sipa US / Alamy Stock Photo You scored out of ! You remind me of Ronald Wayne Share your result: Share