Quiz: How well do you know these hit Irish albums?

IRISH BAND FONTAINES D.C. were nominated for an Ivor Novello award this week, which celebrates songwriting and music from Ireland and the United Kingdom.
Irish music has been blessing international ears for decades, with Fontaines D.C. joining the likes of U2, Hozier and Dermot Kennedy, by landing number one on the UK and Irish charts with their third album Skinty Fia.
With so much new Irish music chart topping and breaking records, how well can you remember these Irish albums?
