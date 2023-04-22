Advertisement

# Quiz time
Quiz: How well do you know these hit Irish albums?
Test your knowledge on these Irish albums.
IRISH BAND FONTAINES D.C. were nominated for an Ivor Novello award this week, which celebrates songwriting and music from Ireland and the United Kingdom.

Irish music has been blessing international ears for decades, with Fontaines D.C. joining the likes of U2, Hozier and Dermot Kennedy, by landing number one on the UK and Irish charts with their third album Skinty Fia.

With so much new Irish music chart topping and breaking records, how well can you remember these Irish albums?

What year did U2 release their first album?
1979
1980

1989
1978
The Cranberries' multi-platinum single Zombie appeared on which 1994 album?
No Need to Fight
No Need to Bicker

No Need to Argue
No Need to Cry
What is Westlife's most recent album?
Wild Reems of Paper
Wild Dreams

Gravity
Face To Face
Dermot Kennedy released his first studio album in what year?
2017
2013

2019
2008
Niall Horan reached number one in the UK charts in 2020 with what solo album?
Heartbreak Ham Sandwich
Heartbreak Hero

Heartbreak Hell
Heartbreak Weather
How many of Sinéad O'Connor's nine albums reached number one on the UK charts?
Five
Four

Nine
One
What is the name of Hozier's debut album (artwork pictured below)?
Hozier
Take Me To Church

Eden
Bray
Which Irish artist entered the Irish charts at number one with this album?
Aby Coulibaly
CMAT

Enya
Fontaines D.C.
What is the name of Kodaline's first album?
In a Sometimes Okay World
In an Alright World

In a Perfect World
How many years were between Thin Lizzy's last album, Thunder and Lightning, and the statue of Phil Lynott being unveiled?
25 years
22 years

31 years
24 years
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
The Guitar
You make the music. You are the music. The band need you. Without you, there is no band... unless you don't have a guitar player in your band, I guess?
You scored out of !
The next Louis Walsh
Your eye for talent is as keen as Louis.
You scored out of !
Avid listener
You're a good listener, but you have a few favourites.
You scored out of !
Spotify (Free Version)
You only stream music and you've never seen a CD
You scored out of !
You've lost you Airpods
Or you just don't like music.
