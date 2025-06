GALWAY GIRL SINGER Ed Sheeran this week said he identifies culturally as Irish – despite being born and raised in England.

While he was brought up in Suffolk, Sheeran has a large Irish family and said he would spend his holidays in the country as a child.

“I class my culture as Irish. I think that’s what I grew up with,” Sheeran told the latest episode of The Louis Theroux Podcast.

After Sheeran’s announcement that he identifies “culturally” as Irish, we want to test your knowledge on the supposed Irishness of these famous figures:

“My dad is Irish,” remarked Sheeran on The Louis Theroux podcast. Where is his dad from? Alamy Stock Photo Cork Belfast

Limerick Galway Former US president Barack Obama famously has Irish roots, but to where? Alamy Stock Photo Ballina, Co Mayo Moneygall, Co Offaly

Carlingford, Co Louth Virginia, Co Cavan The DUP recently commissioned a report into the supposed Scots-Irish heritage of a US politician but came up short and found no connection. Who is the politician in question? Alamy Stock Photo Donald Trump Alamy Stock Photo Lindsey Graham

Alamy Stock Photo Marco Rubio Alamy Stock Photo JD Vance Which famous celebrity loves to holiday in Ireland but this month said they have given up on their ambition to gain Irish citizenship? Alamy Stock Photo Kim Kardashian Alamy Stock Photo Jeremy Irons

Alamy Stock Photo Sarah Jessica Parker Alamy Stock Photo Matt Damon While the above celebrity has given up their hopes of an Irish passport, Rosie O’Donnell said she is in the process of getting hers. Why did she move to Ireland? RTÉ For a new job To 'escape' Trump

For the scenery She choose Ireland at random from a map Model and actress Emily Ratajkowski has grandmothers who are both from Ireland and her artist father has a farmhouse in Bantry, Co Cork. He has a book featuring drawings of which animals found in fields near his Bantry home? Alamy Stock Photo Cows Chickens

Pigs Horses Mission Impossible star Tom Cruise previously said he can trace his Irish ancestry back to the ninth century and that research on his family showed they owned “most” of a city at “a certain point”? What was the city? Alamy Stock Photo Tipperary Galway

Cork Dublin Former Sex Pistol John Lydon, once known as Johnny Rotten, has strong Cork roots. What did he say the ‘local boys would slag me off for’ when he visited during the summer as a child? Alamy Stock Photo His name His fashion sense

His Cockney accent His music taste Conan O’Brien is of Irish descent, and what Irish drama did he appear in last year? Alamy Stock Photo Kin Hidden Assets

Fair City Ros na Rún Irish-American Hollywood star John C. Reilly was honoured with an Oscar Wilde Award in February. What did he say makes Ireland “great”? AER Guinness Its care to the most vulnerable

Irish-American Hollywood star John C. Reilly was honoured with an Oscar Wilde Award in February. What did he say makes Ireland "great"? AER Guinness Its care to the most vulnerable

The Music The storytelling