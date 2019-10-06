This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Sunday 6 October, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Quiz: How much do you know about Irish weather?

Storm Lorenzo hit the country earlier this week.

By Hayley Halpin Sunday 6 Oct 2019, 8:30 PM
16 minutes ago 1,739 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4835928

STORM LORENZO HIT the country earlier this week and battered parts of the west coast. 

With that in mind, and as Irish people love to talk about the weather, it’s time to put your knowledge to the test. 

Let’s see how well you know Irish weather. 

What year was Ireland’s worst winter on record?
Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie
1958/59
1960/61

1962/63
1964/1965
During what storm did Teresa Mannion say “Don’t take risks on treacherous roads” live on air?
Desmond
Darwin

Brian
Ophelia
What's the highest air temperature ever recorded in Ireland (at Kilkenny Castle on 26 June 1887)?
yykkaa/shutterstock
32.2 degrees
33.3 degrees

34.4 degrees
35.5 degrees
What's the lowest air temperature ever recorded in Ireland (at Markree Castle, Co Sligo on 16 January 1881)?
Shutterstock
-14.2 degrees
-21.4 degrees

-12.8 degrees
-19.1 degrees
How many Status Red warnings did Met Éireann issue last year?
Eamonn Farrell/TheJournal.ie
0
1

2
3
What year did Evelyn Cusack become Met Éireann's head of forecasting?
Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie
2015
2016

2017
2018
What year was the first weather forecast presented in Ireland?
RTÉ
1962
1960

1967
1969
A Lidl was knocked down by a digger during Storm Emma. Where in Dublin was that Lidl located?
Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie
Tallaght
Clondalkin

Swords
Blanchardstown
The Night of the Big Wind was the most devastating storm ever recorded in Ireland. What year did it hit?
Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie
1939
1839

1864
1910
And finally... Glenmacnass in Wicklow experienced the heaviest snowfall during Storm Emma. What was the recorded depth?
Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie
90cm
48cm

135cm
2 metres
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Top Dog
Pawsitively perfect
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Clever Cat!
Almost purrfect
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Fintastic
Flippin' good
Share your result:
You scored out of !
What are ewe doing?!
Baaaaaaad.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Turtley Awful!
Shell of a bad effort.
Share your result:

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie