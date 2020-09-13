QUIZ: How well do you remember The Karate Kid?

TWO SEASONS OF the Karate Kid spin-off show Cobra Kai hit Netflix recently and everyone is now eagerly awaiting that third season, promised to be on its way in 2021.
If you haven’t watched it yet, you might want to refresh your memory of the original movie beforehand – let’s see how much of it comes back to you…
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS (15)