This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 15°C Sunday 13 September 2020
Advertisement

QUIZ: How well do you remember The Karate Kid?

Wax on…wax off.

By Michelle Hennessy Sunday 13 Sep 2020, 10:00 PM
1 hour ago 12,943 Views 15 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5201465

TWO SEASONS OF the Karate Kid spin-off show Cobra Kai hit Netflix recently and everyone is now eagerly awaiting that third season, promised to be on its way in 2021.

If you haven’t watched it yet, you might want to refresh your memory of the original movie beforehand – let’s see how much of it comes back to you…

In what year was The Karate Kid released?
1983
1984

1985
1986
Who played lead character Daniel Larusso?
Maccaulay Culkin
Corey Haim

Fred Savage
Ralph Macchio
What age was he when he played Daniel?
15
17

20
22
What’s the name of the girl Daniel falls for?
Sammy with a Y
Kassie with a K

Ali with an I
Sarah with a H
Who played Mr Miyagi?
Pat Hingle
Pat Burns

Pat Morita
Pat Sajak
Why does Mr Miyagi first go to Daniel’s apartment?
To tell him to turn his music down
To welcome Daniel and his mother to the building

To ask him if he wants to be trained
To fix the sink
Name the dojo where the boys who bully Daniel train...
Zenshin Kai
Cobra Kai

Kokuryu Kai
Wado Kai
Who played Johnny Lawrence?
William Zabka
Lochlyn Munro

Dean Cain
Kevin Costner
What costume does Mr Myagi make for Daniel to wear at Halloween?
A pumpkin
A samurai

A bear
A shower
How long does the fight between Johnny's gang and Mr Miyagi last?
9 seconds
10 seconds

11 seconds
12 seconds
What move does Daniel beat Johnny with in the finals of the tournament?
The crane
The flying bird kick

Kantra
Front sweep
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
You're Mr Miyagi!
We bow down to your wisdom and knowledge.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
You're Daniel!
You're well on your way to becoming a true master (of Karate Kid trivia...).
Share your result:
You scored out of !
You're Johnny!
You're highly skilled, but still have much to learn.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
You're...the shower.
It might be time to watch the movie again.
Share your result:

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (15)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie