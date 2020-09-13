QUIZ: How well do you remember The Karate Kid?

TWO SEASONS OF the Karate Kid spin-off show Cobra Kai hit Netflix recently and everyone is now eagerly awaiting that third season, promised to be on its way in 2021.

If you haven’t watched it yet, you might want to refresh your memory of the original movie beforehand – let’s see how much of it comes back to you…

In what year was The Karate Kid released? 1983 1984

1985 1986 Who played lead character Daniel Larusso? Maccaulay Culkin Corey Haim

Fred Savage Ralph Macchio What age was he when he played Daniel? 15 17

20 22 What’s the name of the girl Daniel falls for? Sammy with a Y Kassie with a K

Ali with an I Sarah with a H Who played Mr Miyagi? Pat Hingle Pat Burns

Pat Morita Pat Sajak Why does Mr Miyagi first go to Daniel’s apartment? To tell him to turn his music down To welcome Daniel and his mother to the building

To ask him if he wants to be trained To fix the sink Name the dojo where the boys who bully Daniel train... Zenshin Kai Cobra Kai

Kokuryu Kai Wado Kai Who played Johnny Lawrence? William Zabka Lochlyn Munro

Dean Cain Kevin Costner What costume does Mr Myagi make for Daniel to wear at Halloween? A pumpkin A samurai

A bear A shower How long does the fight between Johnny's gang and Mr Miyagi last? 9 seconds 10 seconds

11 seconds 12 seconds What move does Daniel beat Johnny with in the finals of the tournament? The crane The flying bird kick

Kantra Front sweep Answer all the questions to see your result! You scored out of ! You're Mr Miyagi! We bow down to your wisdom and knowledge. Share your result: Share You scored out of ! You're Daniel! You're well on your way to becoming a true master (of Karate Kid trivia...). Share your result: Share You scored out of ! You're Johnny! You're highly skilled, but still have much to learn. Share your result: Share You scored out of ! You're...the shower. It might be time to watch the movie again. Share your result: Share