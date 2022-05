IT’S BEEN AN eventful weekend for Northern Ireland as voters elected a new Assembly.

How much do you know about its towns and counties – can you recognise these spots?

Go on, here's an easy one to start. What county is this famous landmark in? Alamy Armagh Antrim

Derry Tyrone What town centre is this? Alamy Ballymena Larne

Coleraine Newtownabbey This river flows from Donegal, through Tyrone, into Derry and out to the Atlantic. Can you name it? Alamy River Foyle River Lagan

River Bann River Erne This hospital is named after two counties - which ones? Shutterstock Antrim and Armagh Fermanagh and Tyrone

Armagh and Down Tyrone and Derry In which coastal town would you find this marina? Shutterstock Portrush Newcastle

Warrenpoint Bangor Where would you find this railway bridge? Shutterstock Down Derry

Tyrone Armagh Which of these towns is located on the border of two counties? Carrickfergus Dungannon

Lisburn Holywood True or false: Newry has the third-largest population of Northern Ireland's towns? Shutterstock True False Which of these is a real town in Northern Ireland? Twomiletown Fivemiletown

Eightmiletown Tenmiletown And finally, what county is this? Shutterstock Antrim Armagh

And finally, what county is this? Shutterstock Antrim Armagh

Tyrone Derry

