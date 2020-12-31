Quiz: How much do you know about Roald Dahl and his books?

“A WRITER OF fiction lives in fear. Each new day demands new ideas and he can never be sure whether he is going to come up with them or not,” said Roald Dahl.

Well, he sure did come up with new ideas.

As was shown in the theme of this year’s Late Late Toy Show, Dahl has created some wonderful characters, events and words.

So here’s a quiz to look at his most celebrated works, and a bit about the extraordinary life he had.

In Roald Dahl’s first book The Gremlins, what does Dahl write is the motivation for them sabotaging plane mechanics? It’s revenge for the destruction of their forest home, which was flattened to make way for an aircraft factory. It’s to stop the noise of planes disturbing sleeping baby Gremlins. In the book The BFG, which is dedicated to Dahl’s daughter Olivia who died of measles aged 7, what does the BFG do? He catches dreams and sends the good ones to children around the world He teaches children how to read

He makes ‘frobscottle’, a fizzy drink that makes you swear He gives the Queen of England nightmares about the British empire Miss Trunchbull is the principal of Matilda’s school. Who is she revealed to be later in the book? A misunderstood person A second-hand car salesperson

Miss Honey’s aunt Matilda’s aunt In ‘The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar and Six More’, what does Henry do when he trains himself to see through objects? He becomes a magician and gives free shows to children He uses his skills in the army

He becomes a successful doctor He plays blackjack and roulette at casinos In Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, what happens to Veruca Salt? She expands into a giant blueberry after chewing an experimental piece of gum She gets made really small after drinking a potion labelled ‘Drink Me’

She is thrown down a chute after trying to catch a squirrel and is catagorised as a bad nut She gets catapulted out of the factory in a glass elevator True or False: Roald Dahl flew a fighter plane in World War 2 that was shot down, was a spy for MI6, and wrote the screenplay for the Bond film You Only Live Twice. True False In the book The Witches, which one of these is NOT a telltale sign that someone is a witch? They have claws instead of fingernails They have square feet with no toes

They have no eyebrows and draw them on They have blue spit Which of these tricks did the Twits not play on one another? Mr Twit puts a frog in Mrs Twit's bed Mrs Twit removes her glass eye and drops it in Mr Twit's beer

Mr Twit glues pieces of wood onto Mrs Twit's cane and chair day-by-day to make her think she’s shrinking Mrs Twit puts Mr Twit in 'the chokey' when he doesn’t eat his dinner Who is Mr Fox’s enemy in Fantastic Mr Fox? Mr Badger Rat

Boggis The Hound In James and the Giant Peach, how do James and his insect friends get the big peach to fly? They use the Earthworm as bait to lure seagulls close, and tie thread to them The Ladybird mimics the seagulls’ call and they ask them to carry the peach

