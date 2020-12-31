Quiz: How much do you know about Roald Dahl and his books?

“A WRITER OF fiction lives in fear. Each new day demands new ideas and he can never be sure whether he is going to come up with them or not,” said Roald Dahl.
Well, he sure did come up with new ideas.
As was shown in the theme of this year’s Late Late Toy Show, Dahl has created some wonderful characters, events and words.
So here’s a quiz to look at his most celebrated works, and a bit about the extraordinary life he had.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS (5)