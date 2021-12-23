#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 9°C Thursday 23 December 2021
Quiz: How much do you know about Santa and festive figures from around the world?

The big man goes by many names and faces.

By Lauren Boland Thursday 23 Dec 2021, 8:00 PM
1 hour ago 7,024 Views 2 Comments
Image: Shutterstock/Yuganov Konstantin
IT’S NEARLY THE big night.

Santa is readying his reindeer and the elves are loading the presents onto the sleigh.

Ireland’s children are visited by Santa Claus and his reindeer, while children in other countries around the world wait for their magical gifts to arrive from other festive figures.

The big man has many names and faces – how many of them do you know?

Saint Nicholas, the patron saint of children, was close friends with the Santa Claus that brings us presents here in Ireland. Where was he born?
Norway
Finland

Greece
Turkey
In European countries like Austria, Switzerland, and Slovakia (to name a few) children are visited by the Christkind, or Baby Jesus - but he’s also well known on which other continent?
Asia
South America

Africa
Antarctica
In Russia and other Slavic countries, a rather chilly Santa called Ded Moroz makes an appearance on Christmas. What does his name mean in English?
Saint Frost
Brother Frost

Grandfather Frost
Jack Frost
Children in Finland traditionally receive gifts from Joulupukki, who’s an animal that turns into a man on Christmas Eve. What type of animal is he the rest of the year?
Robin red-breast
Reindeer

Donkey
Goat
Which of these from the nativity visits children in Spain in January?
The Three Wise Men
The Shepherds

Mary
Joseph
Japan’s gift-giver is Hoteiosho, a Buddhist monk with a sack of toys. How does he know who’s naughty and nice?
He has eyes on the back of his head
He sends out elves to check up during the year

He can see the future
He has special ears that can hear anything
Most areas of the United States look forward to presents from the Santa Claus we know in Ireland, but the state of Louisiana is visited by who?
Father Winter
Papa Noel

The Three Wise Men
The Yule Goat
It’s not always jolly ho ho hos. In some Alpine countries, Santa is followed around by Krampus, who scares children who misbehave at the start of December. What drink should you leave out for him?
Lager
Hot chocolate with cream liqueur

Mulled wine
Schnapps
Where would you be visited by Kanakaloka?
New Zealand
Fiji

Hawai'i
Australia
A musical one to finish us off. In the song Up On The Housetop (Ho Ho Ho), it’s Old Saint Nick who comes down through the chimney - whose stocking does he fill first?
Little Jill’s
Little Bill’s

Little Belle’s
Little Nell’s
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Borderline naughty
You're one of Santa's elves. Work harder next year!
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Ho ho ho
You're one of Santa's reindeers - the job couldn't get done without you.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Christmas miracle
You're at the top of Santa's nice list!
Share your result:

About the author:

About the author
Lauren Boland
@laurenanna_1
lauren@thejournal.ie

