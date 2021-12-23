Quiz: How much do you know about Santa and festive figures from around the world?

IT’S NEARLY THE big night.

Santa is readying his reindeer and the elves are loading the presents onto the sleigh.

Ireland’s children are visited by Santa Claus and his reindeer, while children in other countries around the world wait for their magical gifts to arrive from other festive figures.

The big man has many names and faces – how many of them do you know?

Saint Nicholas, the patron saint of children, was close friends with the Santa Claus that brings us presents here in Ireland. Where was he born? Alamy Norway Finland

Greece Turkey In European countries like Austria, Switzerland, and Slovakia (to name a few) children are visited by the Christkind, or Baby Jesus - but he’s also well known on which other continent? Asia South America

Africa Antarctica In Russia and other Slavic countries, a rather chilly Santa called Ded Moroz makes an appearance on Christmas. What does his name mean in English? Alamy Saint Frost Brother Frost

Grandfather Frost Jack Frost Children in Finland traditionally receive gifts from Joulupukki, who’s an animal that turns into a man on Christmas Eve. What type of animal is he the rest of the year? Robin red-breast Reindeer

Donkey Goat Which of these from the nativity visits children in Spain in January? Alamy The Three Wise Men The Shepherds

Mary Joseph Japan’s gift-giver is Hoteiosho, a Buddhist monk with a sack of toys. How does he know who’s naughty and nice? He has eyes on the back of his head He sends out elves to check up during the year

He can see the future He has special ears that can hear anything Most areas of the United States look forward to presents from the Santa Claus we know in Ireland, but the state of Louisiana is visited by who? Alamy Father Winter Papa Noel

The Three Wise Men The Yule Goat It’s not always jolly ho ho hos. In some Alpine countries, Santa is followed around by Krampus, who scares children who misbehave at the start of December. What drink should you leave out for him? Lager Hot chocolate with cream liqueur

Mulled wine Schnapps Where would you be visited by Kanakaloka? Alamy New Zealand Fiji

Hawai'i Australia A musical one to finish us off. In the song Up On The Housetop (Ho Ho Ho), it’s Old Saint Nick who comes down through the chimney - whose stocking does he fill first? Little Jill’s Little Bill’s

A musical one to finish us off. In the song Up On The Housetop (Ho Ho Ho), it's Old Saint Nick who comes down through the chimney - whose stocking does he fill first? Little Jill's Little Bill's Little Belle's Little Nell's

You scored out of ! Borderline naughty You're one of Santa's elves. Work harder next year!

You scored out of ! Ho ho ho You're one of Santa's reindeers - the job couldn't get done without you.

You scored out of ! Christmas miracle You're at the top of Santa's nice list!