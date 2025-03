A SEQUEL TO the 1984 cult classic film This Is Spinal Tap is coming to cinemas this September, 41 years on from the original.

Spinal Tap II: The End Continues is set to feature cameos from Paul McCartney, Elton John, Garth Brooks, and Lars Ulrich and a teaser trailer was released earlier this week.

The mockumentary comedy features fictional heavy metal band Spinal Tap, who are “one of England’s loudest bands”.

With the fictional rockers returning to our screens for one last show this September, we want to test your knowledge of some bona fide stars.

Led Zeppelin debuted the iconic Stairway to Heaven in Belfast’s Ulster Hall in 1971. According to bassist John Paul Jones, how did the crowd respond? Alamy Stock Photo They cheered They rioted

They were bored to tears They booed One of the best selling albums of all time is 'Their Greatest Hits (1971–1975)' by the Eagles. What song isn’t on it? Alamy Stock Photo Desperado Hotel California

Take It Easy Lyin' Eyes According to Gene Simmons, which famous guitar player was once close to joining Kiss? Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo Pete Townshend Alamy Stock Photo Keith Richards

Alamy Stock Photo Slash Alamy Stock Photo Eddie Van Halen Mötley Crüe didn’t know the umlaut was a pronunciation thing when they added it to their band name. Why did they add the umlaut? Alamy Stock Photo They were inspired by Motörhead To look good on merchandise

They were drinking Löwenbräu beer at the time They were inspired by the fictional Spinal Tap Which of these is a hobby of Metallica lead singer James Hetfield? Alamy Stock Photo Wine making Rock climbing

Stamp collecting Beekeeping How old was drummer Rick Allen when he joined Def Leppard, who had formed two years earlier? Alamy Stock Photo 14 15

16 17 Who designed the cover artwork for the Rolling Stones album Sticky Fingers? Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo Andy Warhol Alamy Stock Photo Picasso

Alamy Stock Photo Salvador Dali Alamy Stock Photo Damien Hirst Aerosmith's frontman is known by the stage name Steven Tyler, but what is his real surname? Alamy Stock Photo Trick question, it’s Tyler Tallarico

Tucker Thompson Brothers Malcolm and Angus Young got the band name AC/DC when their sister pointed out the symbol on the adapter of a sewing machine. True or false: In their native Australia, the band is often called “Acca Dacca”. Alamy Stock Photo True False What was the working title of Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody? Alamy Stock Photo Thunderbolts and Lightning Fantasy

The Fandango The Cowboy Song In 1993, Guns N’ Roses released ‘The Spaghetti Incident?’. The album featured a hugely controversial hidden track by which infamous criminal? Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo John Wayne Gacy Alamy Stock Photo Ted Bundy

You scored out of ! Spinal Tap These go to 11! You scored out of ! Andy Warhol You're a quizzer of many talents You scored out of ! First play of Stairway to Heaven Needs more work You scored out of ! Mötley Crüe's umlaut Quizzing skills as useful as Mötley Crüe's umlaut