Quiz: How well do you know these summer songs?

SUMMER SONGS, HOW we treasure them. There’s nothing like hearing a melody from an old song to take you back to a summer from years or even decades ago.

In the same way that June, July and August here in Ireland often play fast-and-loose with the dictionary definition of summer, here in this quiz we’re going to take a somewhat loose definition of what counts as a summer song. As long as it evokes memories of beaches, sun and certain rivers that ‘stank like hell’, we’re happy to count it as a summer song.

And while dreams of barbecues every day and basking on beaches might often be replaced by wet holidays in Cork or Donegal, we still love a good summer hit here in Ireland.

So, without further ado, let’s test your knowledge of the sounds of summer.

What bus is referenced in Bagatelle's Summer in Dublin? RollingNews.ie 44 46A

16 26 In Bryan Adams' Summer of '69, what happened to Jody? Bryan Adams He quit the band He got sent to Vietnam

He got married He couldn't play bass guitar Which member of the Beatles wrote Here Comes the Sun? PA Images John Lennon Paul McCartney

George Harrison Ringo Starr How many times does Feargal Sharkey sing Here Comes the Summer in the Undertones hit Here Comes the Summer? 27 18

11 23 In 1965, the Beach Boys recorded California Girls. But in what year did Katy Perry release California Gurls? PA Images 2011 2010

2018 2012 Summertime, written by George Gershwin, was for which production? Blue Monday Porgy and Bess

George White's Scandals Funny Face Donna Summer (get it?) recorded the classic song Hot Stuff and it appears in this famous scene. But what film is it from? High Hopes Trainspotting

Brassed Off The Full Monty How many weeks did the Grease song Summer Nights, by Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta, spend in the Irish charts? 15 22

11 49 In the same summer that Rihanna released the monster hit Umbrella, Ireland had a dismal summer. According to Met Éireann, 2007 was the wettest summer in how many years? PA Images 50 9

17 20 Finish this lyric from DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince's hit Summertime: The smell from a grill..... PA Images Could raise reminiscences Makes you wanna chill

