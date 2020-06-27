This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Quiz: How well do you know these summer songs?

A quiz for a summer night.

By Dominic McGrath Saturday 27 Jun 2020, 10:00 PM
36 minutes ago 6,710 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5133852
We all remember our favourite summer songs.
We all remember our favourite summer songs.
Image: PA Images

SUMMER SONGS, HOW we treasure them. There’s nothing like hearing a melody from an old song to take you back to a summer from years or even decades ago. 

In the same way that June, July and August here in Ireland often play fast-and-loose with the dictionary definition of summer, here in this quiz we’re going to take a somewhat loose definition of what counts as a summer song. As long as it evokes memories of beaches, sun and certain rivers that ‘stank like hell’, we’re happy to count it as a summer song. 

And while dreams of barbecues every day and basking on beaches might often be replaced by wet holidays in Cork or Donegal, we still love a good summer hit here in Ireland. 

So, without further ado, let’s test your knowledge of the sounds of summer. 

What bus is referenced in Bagatelle's Summer in Dublin?
RollingNews.ie
44
46A

16
26
In Bryan Adams' Summer of '69, what happened to Jody?
Bryan Adams
He quit the band
He got sent to Vietnam

He got married
He couldn't play bass guitar
Which member of the Beatles wrote Here Comes the Sun?
PA Images
John Lennon
Paul McCartney

George Harrison
Ringo Starr
How many times does Feargal Sharkey sing Here Comes the Summer in the Undertones hit Here Comes the Summer?
27
18

11
23
In 1965, the Beach Boys recorded California Girls. But in what year did Katy Perry release California Gurls?
PA Images
2011
2010

2018
2012
Summertime, written by George Gershwin, was for which production?
Blue Monday
Porgy and Bess

George White's Scandals
Funny Face
Donna Summer (get it?) recorded the classic song Hot Stuff and it appears in this famous scene. But what film is it from?
High Hopes
Trainspotting

Brassed Off
The Full Monty
How many weeks did the Grease song Summer Nights, by Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta, spend in the Irish charts?
15
22

11
49
In the same summer that Rihanna released the monster hit Umbrella, Ireland had a dismal summer. According to Met Éireann, 2007 was the wettest summer in how many years?
PA Images
50
9

17
20
Finish this lyric from DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince's hit Summertime: The smell from a grill.....
PA Images
Could raise reminiscences
Makes you wanna chill

Could spark up nostalgia
Could make you hungry
Answer all the questions to see your result!
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
Top dog
Full marks. Well done!
Share your result:
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
Clever cat
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Fintastic
Share your result:
You scored out of !
What are ewe doing?
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Turtely awful
A shell of a bad effort
Share your result:

About the author:

About the author
Dominic McGrath
dominic@thejournal.ie

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
