LORD HENRY MOUNT Charles, best known for staging huge concerts at his home at Slane Castle in Meath, died on Wednesday aged 74.

The driving force behind turning the Meath estate into the location that played host to acts such as U2, Queen, David Bowie and the Rolling Stones died following a long battle with cancer.

Slane has become a byword for iconic Irish concerts over the past four decades thanks to Mount Charles – and as such, many of the concerts have boasted some very well-known and talented support acts.

So, we wanted to ask you – how well do you know these support acts of Slane Castle’s biggest concerts?

The first Slane Castle concert was held in 1981, headlined by Thin Lizzy. What other Irish band famously featured as a support act? Alamy Stock Photo The Undertones U2

The Boomtown Rats The Waterboys A 1982 Rolling Stones concert at Slane featured three support acts - including the J. Geils Band and the Chieftains. What was the name of the other support band? Alamy Stock Photo George Thorogood and the Destroyers Jack Cannon and the Reckoners

Ricky Wooledge and the Outlaws Danny Brugos and the Wildfires Who was the main support for Queen's 80,000 sellout performance at Slane? Alamy Stock Photo Eric Clapton Mark Knopfler

Chris de Burgh Chris Rea Neil Young's 1993 concert at Slane Castle boasted an all-star support line-up. Which of these bands was NOT a support act? Alamy Stock Photo Pearl Jam Van Morrison

Saw Doctors The Cranberries Sharon Shannon and Spearhead joined REM for their Slane gig in 1993. What burgeoning British band also featured as a support act? Alamy Stock Photo Oasis Blur

Radiohead The Stone Roses The Verve played the popular Meath location in 1998. Which of their support acts would go on to headline Slane the following year? Alamy Stock Photo Manic Street Preachers Finley Quaye

Robbie Williams James U2 headlined the iconic venue twice in the space of a week in 2001. Who was their support act for the first gig? Alamy Stock Photo The White Stripes Red Hot Chili Peppers

The Strokes Backstreet Boys ... and who was the support for their second gig? Faithless Groove Armada

Air Moby Which singer did not feature any support acts at their 2005 concert? Rolling News Madonna Kylie Minogue

Britney Spears Mariah Carey In 2011, Kings of Leon graced the Slane stage. Which previous headliner returned to feature as a support act for them? Alamy Stock Photo U2 Thin Lizzy

Red Hot Chilli Peppers Stereophonics Bon Jovi played there in June 2013. Which of these food-themed bands played support? Alamy Stock Photo Smashing Pumpkins The Cranberries

Ham Sandwich Bowling for Soup Metallica played Slane in 2019 - who was their main support act? Alamy Stock Photo Mastodon Ghost

Rammstein Volbeat The most recent concert to grace the historic location was headlined by British pop icon Harry Styles. Which Irish DJ featured among the support acts? Alamy Stock Photo Annie Mac Shane Codd

