IRELAND SURVIVED A nervy, chaotic battle in Cardiff as they came from behind to beat Wales and secure the Triple Crown.

In their first game under interim head coach Matt Sherratt, a much-improved Wales led 13-10 at half time.

But a second-half try from Jamie Osborne on his Six Nations debut, along with four penalties from the boot of Sam Prendergast, kept Ireland’s Championship defence and Grand Slam dream alive.

After that close call, we’re here to quiz you: how much do you know about Wales?

Which flower is considered to be the national flower of Wales? Alamy Rose Alamy Marigold

Alamy Daffodil Alamy Poppy True or false: Wales has the most castles per square mile in Europe. Alamy True False Which of these is NOT the name of an area in Wales? Alamy Llanfairpwllgwyngyllgogerychwyrndrobwllllantysiliogogogoch Rockfield

Pontrhydfendigaid Llordilfyorlddpid Who is the patron saint of Wales? St Anne St David

St Peter St Jude What year did Wales last win the Six Nations? Alamy 2017 2019

2021 2023 What is the name of the First Minister of Wales? Alamy Eluned Morgan Alamy Vaughan Gething

Alamy Mark Drakeford Alamy Rebecca Evans Which of these Welsh mountains is known to be the highest south of the Scottish Highlands? Alamy Carnedd Dafydd Pen y Fan

Cader Idris Yr Wyddfa What mythical creature is featured on the Welsh flag? The Loch Ness Monster A dragon

A phoenix A griffin Which WWI-era politician was famously referred to as the 'Welsh Wizard'? Alamy Neville Chamberlain Alamy Winston Churchill

Alamy Herbert Henry Asquith Alamy David Lloyd George True or false: According to statistics from 2016, there are three sheep for every person in Wales. Alamy True False Answer all the questions to see your result! You scored out of ! Top Dog! Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Clever Cat! Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Fintastic! Flippin' good Share your result: Share You scored out of ! What are ewe doing?! Baaaaaaaad Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Turtley Awful! Share your result: Share