Quiz: How much do you know about traditional Christmas foods from other countries?

By Orla Dwyer Tuesday 22 Dec 2020, 10:00 PM
Image: Shutterstock/SvedOliver

TURKEY, HAM, STUFFING, cranberry sauce, gravy, roast potatoes… it’s safe to say most of us know an Irish Christmas dinner fairly well at this stage. 

If we take a look across the water in other countries, the plates can be piled high with something a little different.

Let’s see what you know about traditional Christmas foods from abroad. 

Oysters are a Christmas tradition in which European country?
Shutterstock
Italy
France

Spain
Estonia
Which fast food chain do some people in Japan visit at Christmas time?
Shutterstock
McDonald's
Burger King

Pizza Hut
KFC
In which country are tamales (a dish cooked in a corn husk) traditionally made during Christmas?
Shutterstock
Hong Kong
Philippines

Costa Rica
Poland
What is the Feast of the Seven Fishes?
Shutterstock
Seven seafood dishes eaten by Italian-American families on Christmas Eve
Seven dishes served to the eldest boy in French families on 28 December

A traditional Royal feast in England on Christmas Eve
A meal of seven platters shared among friends in Uruguay at Christmas
What alcoholic drink is sometimes used in a Christmas turkey marinade in Brazil?
Shutterstock
Rum
Red wine

Vodka
Champagne
Some people in Greece eat Christopsomo at Christmas. What does this translate as?
Shutterstock
Christmas bread
Christ's bread

Festive loaf
Crusty bread
In the Philippines, a coloured rice cake is eaten during Christmas. What colour is it?
Shutterstock
Green
Yellow

Purple
Orange
What do many people in China gift others on Christmas Eve?
Shutterstock
Seeds
Pork dumplings

Soup
Apples
Which Nordic country has a traditional Christmas dish of a sheep’s head?
Shutterstock
Finland
Norway

Sweden
Denmark
In the US, people often drink a beverage called 'eggnog'. What is this made of?
Shutterstock
Raw eggs, milk or cream, sugar, a spirit and spices
Baileys, whipped cream, hot chocolate and spices

Vodka, milk, lemon zest and chocolate chunks
Whiskey, raw egg yolks, cream, ice and spices
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Top Dog
Woof! Well done.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Clever Cat
Almost purr-fect.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Fintastic
Fair play!
Share your result:
You scored out of !
What are ewe doing?
You tried your best.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Turtle-y awful
Better luck next time.
Share your result:

