Quiz: How much do you know about traditional Christmas foods from other countries?

TURKEY, HAM, STUFFING, cranberry sauce, gravy, roast potatoes… it’s safe to say most of us know an Irish Christmas dinner fairly well at this stage.

If we take a look across the water in other countries, the plates can be piled high with something a little different.

Let’s see what you know about traditional Christmas foods from abroad.

Oysters are a Christmas tradition in which European country? Shutterstock Italy France

Spain Estonia Which fast food chain do some people in Japan visit at Christmas time? Shutterstock McDonald's Burger King

Pizza Hut KFC In which country are tamales (a dish cooked in a corn husk) traditionally made during Christmas? Shutterstock Hong Kong Philippines

Costa Rica Poland What is the Feast of the Seven Fishes? Shutterstock Seven seafood dishes eaten by Italian-American families on Christmas Eve Seven dishes served to the eldest boy in French families on 28 December

A traditional Royal feast in England on Christmas Eve A meal of seven platters shared among friends in Uruguay at Christmas What alcoholic drink is sometimes used in a Christmas turkey marinade in Brazil? Shutterstock Rum Red wine

Vodka Champagne Some people in Greece eat Christopsomo at Christmas. What does this translate as? Shutterstock Christmas bread Christ's bread

Festive loaf Crusty bread In the Philippines, a coloured rice cake is eaten during Christmas. What colour is it? Shutterstock Green Yellow

Purple Orange What do many people in China gift others on Christmas Eve? Shutterstock Seeds Pork dumplings

Soup Apples Which Nordic country has a traditional Christmas dish of a sheep’s head? Shutterstock Finland Norway

Sweden Denmark In the US, people often drink a beverage called 'eggnog'. What is this made of? Shutterstock Raw eggs, milk or cream, sugar, a spirit and spices Baileys, whipped cream, hot chocolate and spices

Vodka, milk, lemon zest and chocolate chunks Whiskey, raw egg yolks, cream, ice and spices Answer all the questions to see your result! You scored out of ! Top Dog Woof! Well done. You scored out of ! Clever Cat Almost purr-fect. You scored out of ! Fintastic Fair play! You scored out of ! What are ewe doing? You tried your best. You scored out of ! Turtle-y awful Better luck next time.