A CONVICTED RAPIST who was deported from the UK and was jailed at the Central Criminal Court last March for a rape he committed in Dublin in 2023, has been given more time in custody for not informing authorities he was a sex offender.

Randi Gladstone (41), formerly from Guyana, raped, sexually assaulted and falsely imprisoned a young woman, having only been in Ireland for two weeks.

Last year he was found guilty by jury of one count of rape, three counts of sexual assault and one count of false imprisonment in “budget accommodation” in South County Dublin, on August 25, 2023.

Gladstone has 19 previous convictions from the UK, for offences including rape, kidnapping, robbery and false imprisonment.

Today, Mr Justice Paul McDermott said Gladstone failed to notify gardaí he was a sex offender within seven days as is required by law.

The judge said Gladstone failed to inform An Garda Síochána that he had a significant history of sexual offending in the UK and then committed a rape on another woman. He noted Gladstone is now serving a significant sentence but “that is not what he is being sentenced for today.”

Mr Justice McDermott said failure to register as a sex offender carries a maximum sentence of five years imprisonment. He said Gladstone was “not really appreciating his obligations to register… but that doesn’t cut it.”

Noting the plea of guilty, he sentenced Gladstone to six months imprisonment. The judge said the issue for him to decide was whether the sentence was to be concurrent or consecutive.

The judge noted Gladstone “offends within a number of days of arriving in this country… so I’m going to make this sentence consecutive” meaning Gladstone will have to serve six months on top of the sentence imposed on him on March 14 last.

The court heard Gladstone flew from Suriname to Schiphol Airport in the Netherlands and arrived into Ireland on August 11, 2023. He had a number of convictions in the United Kingdom and there was a deportation order in place in that jurisdiction.

Detective Garda Carol Corrigan told Patrick Gageby SC, prosecuting, having arrived in Ireland he did not inform gardaí of his address within seven days as is required by law.

The court heard that Gladstone dragged a young woman into his room where he raped and falsely imprisoned her. Mr Justice Patrick McGrath jailed him for 10 years.

On August 25, 2023, Gladstone was made aware of the accusations against him and that the victim was residing at the same address.

The court heard Gladstone went to Dublin Port and bought a ticket to the UK. He was then told he was not allowed into the UK and the ticket was refunded. He was arrested two days later.

Gladstone had been residing in South America for a number of years and had some work history in construction.

He pleaded guilty to the offence of failing to notify he was a sex offender within seven days on June 19 last and is in custody since August 2023. He is now serving his sentence in Midlands Prison.