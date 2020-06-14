Money Diaries: A 21-year-old freelancer with various jobs keeping her going during the lockdown

WELCOME TO HOW I Spend My Money, a series on TheJournal.ie that runs weekly and looks at what people in Ireland really do with their cash.

Last week, we heard from a 25-year-old customer support technician in Galway. This week, a 21-year-old food scientist who also does various jobs, including travel writing and cleaning. She's finding that she's doing well in the shutdown because she doesn't rely on one income stream.



I am a recent graduate living in Dublin. Since my first term of university, I have been money-savvy. I have juggled several jobs while studying, from cleaning homes to working in night club cloakrooms.

I am currently freelance writing for a tech company. This role is keeping me going through the shutdown. I also do food and nutrition copywriting. I am currently on furlough until 2021 from one of my contracted jobs within the tourism industry.

I am incredibly grateful to be in the position I am now where I am able to save the majority of my income with the hopes of getting on the Dublin property ladder. Ever since the beginning of the crisis I have been staying at home, having the odd ‘no spend days’ once in a while.

I have managed to rack up a decent amount in savings (€30,000) throughout my four-year degree and have recently started delving into short- and long-term investments.

Occupation: I have several part-time contracts as a freelancer

Age: 21

Location: Dublin

Salary: It really varies depending on my freelancing work

Monthly pay (net): My rent was part of my work contract but as I’m on furlough I will be moving house again shortly.

Monthly expenses

Transport: €0 (my work covers this)

Rent: €0 (live-in position because of the nature of my role in tourism)

Household bills: €0

Phone bill: €10

Health insurance: €0 (on a family plan), which will soon come to an end and I will have to fund this.

Groceries: €0 (work pays for this) but I would budget around €60 for when I want to personally try new recipes etc

Subscriptions: €2.50 (Spotify family plan), €0.99 (iCloud storage)

Monday 1 June

7:30 am: I wake up with a pep in my step, the sun is out and I’m not working today as it’s a bank holiday. The plan is to go on a nature walk as I’m trying to see more of Ireland and appreciate staycations. Glad this can still be done within the allowed Covid-19 limits.

9:30 am: I finally get up out of bed after spending about two hours aimlessly scrolling on my phone. I used to be very good with not looking at it first thing in the morning but when you don’t really have a set routine I give in and say ‘Ah, why not’. I also go to sleep quite early and most of my messages flood in after 11 pm so I’m usually responding to them in the morning.

12:30 pm: I am getting a bit too lazy to go on a full-blown hike so my friend and I just end up walking to the beach and sitting on a rock and chatting away. I get the DART back home and make myself a toastie using my housemate’s leftover Emmental cheese and frozen brown bread, the perfect soul food.

3:30 pm: I spend most of the afternoon at the Black Lives Matter protest in Dublin, which is superb, my first march and certainly not my last.

6:30 pm: A few mates come back to sit in my garden after the protest and we order takeaway. I don’t end up paying for my meal as I had some Deliveroo credit from a time there was a mixup with my order (which was only the week before). I also use my friend’s Deliveroo+ so we didn’t pay for delivery (which is soon expiring, however, this is probably a blessing in disguise).

10:00 pm: After my pals leave, I clean up a bit, hop in the shower and am on my laptop catching up on some YouTube and social media in general. I watch a video about a business owner who said that it’s very important to switch up your routine every now and again to yield different results. I reluctantly set my alarm for 4:30 am to catch the sunrise the next day (it’s always been a goal of mine).

Today’s total: €0.00

Tuesday 2 June

4:30 am: The alarm goes off and for the first time in forever I don’t feel tired. I am feeling motivated to tackle a few short-term goals. I’ve made a Summer 2020 Bucket list with small goals and by waking up that bit earlier will help make me feel more productive. I end up cycling for about five minutes and I find a lovely bench where I park my bike and sit down.

5:30 am: When I get back home I’m not feeling tired at all so I force myself to get in at least an hour or two of sleep so I won’t be a zombie for the day, which is counterproductive if you ask me.

9:30 am: I wake up at about 10 and again I’m glued to the phone. I finally decide to hop out of bed and make some Weetabix and avocado toast.

12:30 pm: I buckle down and work from home for the day.

8:30 pm: I unwind for the night, watch some Netflix and chat to the boyfriend then fall asleep at around 11:30 pm.

Today’s total: €0.00

Wednesday 3 June

9:30 am: I sleep in today and wake up to my boyfriend ringing me. I end up staying on the phone until after 10 am then make some breakfast. I pop into Tesco for a weekly grocery top-up and spend €21 (which is typical for a weekly shop but sometimes I can spend upwards of €50) but it doesn’t cost as I have a gift voucher. I also buy some cookware which costs €23.50 however, I am hoping to be reimbursed by my work.

11:30 am: I start working from home and then a few hours in my boyfriend surprises me outside the house and we chill for a little bit. While browsing through Amazon I stumble upon a waffle maker and decide to purchase it at €39.83. This wasn’t quite an impulse buy as I have been wanting to experiment with new breakfast foods.

4:45 pm: I continue to work from home until the evening.

8:30 pm: I was experimenting with a new recipe and decide to bring it over to my boyfriend’s place and end up staying the night. We watch the ‘Becoming’ documentary on Netflix and I must say it was a good pick.

Today’s total: €39.83

Thursday

9:30 am: I wake up this morning feeling a little relief as I am not working until the evening so I slept in. I have some yoghurt and banana for breakfast and then go out with my boyfriend to run a few errands.

11:30 am: We end up at an Aerosoft tech shop and he buys some equipment. While he is humming and hawing I pop into the local café and get myself a coffee which comes to about €3.20 (a bit steep, however, since lockdown I haven’t had a decent coffee in ages).

12.30 pm: We end up stopping by Lidl to pick up a few bits such as salad and chicken strips for lunch and my boyfriend covers it. I then decide to buy some Wall decal stickers for €6.41 on Aliexpress as I plan to change up my bedroom.

5:30 pm: After about a 45-minute bus journey I arrive home just barely in time for work and finish up after two hours (hurray). I then decide to make some blueberry and banana bread which turns out much better than anticipated.

8:30 pm: I spend most of the evening just looking up ideas to spruce up my room as I will be moving soon.

Today’s total: €9.61

Friday

8:30 pm: I wake up and then start getting ready for work. I have Weetabix for breakfast and bring some hot water up to my work from home station. I then begin to browse online for more interior design ideas and stumble upon Mixtiles (It’s essentially a wall canvas that you can print directly from your phone and is made with a special adhesive that allows you to re-stick on multiple times). It costs a tenner each so I buy 4 at €40 with free delivery.

10:30 pm: My friend comes over to work from home so we chat briefly at a distance and I finish up my first shift of the day at around midday.

12:30 pm: I decide to go to the beach with a blanket to do some reading, however about 10 minutes after, it starts to lash. I meet an American couple who I start chatting to for about two hours, at a distance. I walk them over to the nearest shop and then we part ways.

2:30 pm: This is quite the golden hour for me. I begin trading and make a return on one of my shares worth just over €2k (before tax). Happy days!

4:30 pm: Two of my mates came over to the garden and have pizza with some wine and ice-cream. I reluctantly start my second shift for the day about an hour in. My boyfriend drops off a weighing scales that I bought last week for €8. We strategise future investments (he introduced me to trading).

8:30 pm: I finish up work and pop into the living room to catch up with my friends. They leave about an hour later and I clean up a bit, shower and hop into bed. My boyfriend calls around later.

Today’s total: €40.00

Saturday

9:00 am: I slept really well the night before (most likely due to the fact that I had somewhat of a busy day yesterday).

9.30 am: I say goodbye to the fella and start working.

1:30 pm: I end up finishing work about half an hour early and have some lunch. It starts to lash outside and I am feeling very lazy, however, I decide to go over to my cousins to sit in their garden. I was supposed to pick up a bottle of wine but the queue in the shops are out the door and looping around the back and I am running late. I end up paying for my boyfriend’s diesel which amounts to €23.47.

11.30 pm: Hop in the shower and hit the scratcher.

Today’s total: €23.47

Sunday

10:30 am: I leave my boyfriend’s house and get the bus into the city as I am due to clean an apartment for just under three hours. I take all the necessary precautions and wear the correct gloves and mask for this work to protect myself and others.

3:30 pm: The apartment that I’m cleaning today is in bits and I regret picking up the shift. The clients have had a 21st party there and had decided to rearrange the furniture and hang décor on the ceilings with sellotape. I end up doing an hour and half overtime just to get the place looking half decent. I’m glad to get out of there as obviously with people holding a 21st in the middle of a pandemic lockdown, it’s not the ideal environment for me to be working in.

4:00 pm: I finally get home and decide to take out the bins and my friends came over to go for a little cycle. The spare bike’s tyres end up being too flat and the pump not working so we end up going for a walk.

8:00 pm: I stop over in Aldi and pick up a few baking and salad bits for the week which amount to €12.47 (I love the discounted retailers, so I do).

10:00 pm: Hop into bed and plan out the busy week ahead

Today’s total: €12.47

Weekly subtotal: €125.38

What I learned –

After keeping the money diary for a week it really opened my eyes to where my priorities are. I am fully aware that my financial story is different to your bog-standard 21-year-old. I really have come a long way as I remember only having one source of income while working in retail part-time.

In case you were wondering I have no desire to apply for graduate jobs in the next year as I enjoy my flexible working hours and being an independent contractor. I also have an amazing part-time job that covers all of my necessary expenses.

Another thing that probably stood out was my cleaning gig and why I’d continue to do that even though I don’t necessarily need to. Truth be told, I started doing it nearly two years ago and it was my only source of income at the time. I’ve worked my way up and can easily make €50 for a few hours’ work that I enjoy.