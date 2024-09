DUBLIN CITY HAS a long association with working horses. In times bygone they were used for all modes of transport. With the invention of the internal combustion engine methods of transport changed dramatically and by the early 20th century the population of working horses in Dublin began to diminish.

In recent years, however, there has been an increase in the number of horse drawn carriages on our streets due to Dublin’s vibrant tourist industry. They are viewed by many as part of the landscape, offering the tourist a unique experience of the city.

Busy times for carriages horses is generally April to October. The festive season also sees many people looking for a nostalgic experience. And what could be nicer than to take a tour of the city under horse and carriage, with a jarvey sharing his local knowledge and anecdotes of places of interest, with the sound of the horses’ hooves on the road and the sense of security that you and your family or friends, are in safe hands?

An Irish Jaunting Car in Phoenix Park, 19th-century Dublin, Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

The regulation of carriage horses in Dublin is currently in legal limbo as the laws date back to Victorian law, the Dublin Carriage Act of 1853. In 2010 Dublin City Council, in exercise of its powers under Local Government Act 2001, made bye-laws known as the Dublin City Council Control of Horse Drawn Carriages Bye-Laws 2011. These came into force in February 2011. While Subsection 2a of the Local Government Act 2001 – Part 19 section 199 confers powers on local authorities to make bylaws, subsection 2b goes on to limit this power where the activity is governed by other legislation. This cast doubt on the legality of the bylaws as the 1853 Act is still on the Statute Book.

Claire says horses are not meant to be in urban settings every day. DSPCA DSPCA

In December 2019 the Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport issued a consultation document on the regulation of Horse-Drawn & Other Animal-Drawn Carriages. One purpose of this proposed legislation is to empower Dublin City Council to make bylaws for the regulation of horse-drawn carriages. DSPCA was invited to make comments on the consultation document, in which it recommended numerous changes to ensure proper monitoring and regulation of the industry and to improve the welfare of the working horses. Currently, the proposed Department of Transport horse drawn carriages bill is listed as “heads in preparation” on the Government Legislative Programme of Summer 2024. That time has passed, meaning the laws still remain in legal limbo.

Out of control

A legislative change is now urgently required to address the growing concerns over the unregulated industry. Dublin City Council currently has no powers to regulate the licensing of horse drawn carriages, nor can it make bylaws to regulate carriage operator licenses. This has led to an increase in the number of unregulated operators which has resulted in a free for all situation.

Underage and inexperienced drivers are often seen driving horses that are either too young or not in fit body condition, pulling carriages that are visibly unroadworthy and with heavy loads. There are two designated areas for horse carriages in Dublin city centre; in front of Stephen’s Green and the Guinness Storehouse, however, horses are often seen in the Temple Bar area and other parts of the city.

Sadly, the DSPCA has seen an increase in complaints relating to the welfare of the carriage horses. Our inspectors are authorised officers under the Animal Health & Welfare Act 2013, so they can only deal with complaints in relation to animal welfare. They have no authority to deal with complaints in relation to the regulation of the industry.

Santa Claus riding Christmas horse carriage for kids in Dublin city centre. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Complaints received by our office include concerns about animals in poor body condition, working when lame or with visible wounds on their bodies, overburdened with heavy carriages and carrying too many people, young horses that are not mature enough to be working, horses falling or collapsing on the streets due to exhaustion. The lack of licences and proper identification of the carriages and drivers makes the situation worse.

When our inspectors arrive at the scene of a complaint, the majority of the time the horse has moved and there is no method of tracing where it has gone. Unscrupulous operators continue to operate with no penalties being enforced on them. The situation is extremely frustrating and many horses continue to suffer.

Dublin is not the place

The question that comes to me is this — is modern Dublin really a suitable place for keeping and working horses? A busy city, with a high volume of traffic including cars, Luas, buses, bikes, motorcycles and pedestrians; noise and air pollution; hard roads in which horses are forced to work day and night causing damage to their limbs and hooves, limited access to suitable facilities for keeping horses where they have space and freedom to express innate behaviour.

Busy streets increase the risk of accidents, especially as horses are flight animals, and when frightened, their natural response is to run. It is only a matter of time before a serious accident takes place, resulting in fatality to human and/or horse. Horses are often reported as working long hours during the day and night, and there is no system of monitoring this.

An Old Man with a Horse and Cart at St James Gate Brewery in Dublin. 2/6/2000.

There are no designated water points for these horses in the city, and no access to food while they are working. While some owners claim to feed their horses two to three times a day, this is totally unnatural for any horse. Horses are grazing animals and should have access to ad lib forage throughout the day. Changing a horse’s natural way of eating increases the risk of colic (which in some cases can be fatal).

Horses are sentient beings, meaning they can feel and experience a range of positive and negative emotions. They are affected by how we care for them, how we work them, how we feed and water them, and by their environment. Horses need time to relax in a natural environment, that allows them time to just be a horse. Built up urban areas do not provide this kind of environment, with many horses kept in small yards and smaller stables.

As our understanding of what equates to good equine welfare develops through science and research, so does society’s view on how we treat our animals. There is an emerging concept that all horses are entitled to a “good life” and not just a “life worth living”. The question is, do Dublin’s working horses have this option and if not is it time to rethink the use of carriage horses in our city?

Claire Owens is Equine Welfare and Rehoming Manager with the DSPCA. She has worked with horses for most of her life. She has worked in Ireland, France and Portugal and learned unique skills in horsemanship that she applies to her work.