Money Diaries: A technology sales executive on €44K living in the east of the country

Last time around, we heard from a 30-year-old administrator on €44K living in Dublin. This week, a technology sales executive on €44K living outside of Dublin.

I am a 26-year-old who recently obtained a Master’s degree. I also recently started my sales career in a well-known American technology company.

I’m still living at home with my family outside of Dublin. Living outside the family home is feasible at this time, but renting at the moment feels like a crazy idea when my family have kindly allowed me to stay in order to save for my own home. In my spare time, I love to go to the gym, eat, hike and travel.

Occupation: Technology sales executive

Age: 26

Location: East

Salary: €44,000

Monthly pay (net): €2,800

Monthly expenses

Transport: €50 (Personal travel by car)

Rent/household bills: €300

Phone bill: €20

Health insurance: €86

Groceries: €80

Subscriptions: Apple storage – €10, Spotify – €9.99, PT – €135

Gym membership: €43

***

Monday

8.30 am: Time to get up. I’m currently working totally remotely, so I don’t need to get up as early as I normally would and I also save money on commuting costs. I get ready for the day – brush my teeth, wash my face and eat my breakfast.

9.00 am: After eating, I head up to my room with a cup of tea to start the day at work.

1.00 pm: It’s finally lunch time. It’s been a very busy morning as it’s coming up to the end of the month and everyone is rushing to hit their sales target! I make a salad from ingredients I have in the fridge and have it with a cup of tea and some biscuits while watching some YouTube on my phone.

5.00 pm: I finish work and have to do some errands on my personal laptop. I also do some online shopping for an upcoming holiday. I rarely buy new clothes so I don’t feel too guilty for the amount I spent! (€230)

7.00 pm: I’m tired after the day but I force myself up to the gym to train with weights for an hour. Thankfully it’s only a few minutes drive away.

8.30 pm: When I arrive home, I walk the dog for about 30 minutes and I’m feeling more relaxed now that I have everything done and that it was a successful Monday!

9:00 pm: I have a late dinner with my family.

11.00 pm: I spend time scrolling on my phone before turning in for the night.

Today’s total: €230.00

Tuesday

8.30 am: Same old morning routine. I get up out of bed and get ready for the day – brush my teeth, wash my face and eat my breakfast.

9.00 am: Cup of tea in hand, I head up to my room to start the day at work.

1.00 pm: I take my lunch. I make a big bowl of salad from the fridge and have a cup of tea. I love working from home because I can sit outside in the sun and play with the dog for a little while.

2.00 pm: I make myself another cup of tea before getting back to work.

5.00 pm: I finish up work and head downstairs. We have a family friend over for tea and chats. We also make the most out of the last of the summer evenings and have a BBQ, which I bought some food for. (€15)

8.00 pm: I head up to the gym to work out for an hour and I feel really energised afterwards!

9.00 pm: I get home and head out with the dog for a quick walk.

11.00 pm: I’m trying to get out of the habit of scrolling through my phone at night and pick up a book for 30 minutes before I sleep instead.

Today’s total: €15.00

Wednesday

8.30 am: I wake up, brush my teeth, wash my face and hit the laptop at 9am as usual.

1.00 pm: Nothing new. I have my lunch as usual and have to make a few personal calls.

5.30 pm: I finish up work a bit later than usual and head straight up to the gym because I know I’ll feel too lazy to go if I wait around too long!

7.00 pm: It’s always worth it in the end. I head up to the local shop after my workout and buy myself a protein bar (€3) before heading home.

7.30 pm: I grab a shower and make some dinner out of items in the fridge before going to bed early.

Today’s total: €3.00

Thursday

8.30 am: Same morning routine as before.

9.00 am: I start my day at work with meetings, which always means the morning will fly by.

1.00 pm: I have my lunch and tidy up a little bit around the house.

4.45 pm: I finish work a little earlier than usual, which makes up for my later day earlier on in the week! This gives me time to tick off all of the little bits that I have to do on my to-do list.

7.00 pm: The fridge is looking a little emptier towards the end of the week and I’m too lazy to cook, so I opt for a takeaway instead, which I drive 20 minutes to collect. (€12.95)

8.00 pm: I’m taking a rest from the gym today and I spend some time with my partner. Since we’re both still living in our family homes, we decide to head out for a walk.

10.00 pm: I have a cup of tea, shower and get ready for bed.

11.00 pm: I read my new “self-improvement” book that I ordered on Amazon with a gift card for 30 minutes and go to sleep.

Today’s total: €12.95

Friday

9.00 am: I start work. Since it’s Friday, I know the morning is going to be hectic with tasks that need to be completed and meetings that need to be attended, but I don’t mind because the afternoon is going to be quiet.

4.00 pm: I finish up work for the weekend. I tidy up and hoover my room to have it nice for the weekend and week ahead.

7.00 pm: I head out with some friends for an evening meal and catch up.

Today’s total: €25.00

Saturday

9.00 am: No lie in on Saturday’s as I head out early for a short hike. My friends and I treat ourselves to some coffee and cake as a reward for our efforts! A perfect Saturday morning.

1.30 pm: I head off to the gym for an hour to train with weights.

2.30 pm: I grab a late lunch with Mum and we do some window shopping.

5.30 pm: I meet my partner after his work day and we hang out at my place for a few hours. We head to the supermarket for some groceries and I cook.

Today’s total: €30.00

Sunday

8.00 am: I love Sunday mornings. I wake up early but I stay in bed for a little while to look at the news and my social media.

10.00 am: When I do eventually get up, I do my usual morning routine and head to the gym for 11am.

1.00 pm: I went to a shopping centre for a little potter around with my partner but didn’t buy anything. We got some coffee and cake.

7.00 pm: I have dinner with my family at home.

Today’s total: €10.00

Weekly subtotal:

***

What I learned –

I think, overall, that I’m quite good with my money in terms of spending and saving. I live well, whilst also being able to put money aside for a house and my pension. Perhaps there’s a little room for improvement!

I feel now more than ever that I’m really in a fortunate position. I live very comfortably while I have the opportunity to save for my own home.