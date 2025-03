SENATOR EILEEN FLYNN has described an increase in the number of students who were given reduced school hours during the last school year as a “proper scandal”.

The independent senator told her colleagues that she will be seeking to address the issue with the education minister after The Journal Investigates revealed that the number of students given reduced school hours reached a total of 1,275 last year.

Over 80% of primary school pupils and over 40% of secondary school students moved to reduced school days had special educational needs, according to our article. Separately, reduced hours have a disproportionate effect on Traveller and Roma children.

Flynn, a Senator and member of the Traveller community, described the rising number of children on reduced school hours as “very concerning” and said it places disadvantaged children at risk of being excluded from education.

“In ten or 20 years down the line we will look back and say how much we have failed more than 1,000 children,” Flynn said.

The senator, who was re-elected to the Administrative Panel earlier this year, said there needs to be a “serious discussion” about the number of children who have been placed on reduced school hours.

“This should not happen under our watch, definitely not under my watch as a legislator who wants to do better by all children,” Flynn said. “This is concerning for us all. I will table a Commencement matter but it is also a discussion we all need to have.

“This is inequality for these children. It is a proper scandal.”

The senator also highlighted previous research, conducted by the Limerick Traveller Network, which was reported in our article that detailed the accounts of children who had experienced unofficial reduced timetables.

One secondary school student on a different school scheduled told researchers: “School makes me feel slow.”

Lack of appropriate supports

A lack of supports for students and families in schools is seen as the leading cause for schools to place students on reduced hours, some experts have said. Despite new guidelines being established, the measure is seemingly being used more often.

The Department of Education said, however, the increase could be attributed to a more ‘proactive’ reporting mechanism in schools. It also pointed to the guidelines, which ban the long-term use of reduced hours and the use of them as a way to sanction children.

Adam Harris, CEO of autism charity As I Am, told The Journal Investigates the ”punitive measure” is often used when the needs of autistic children in schools cannot be met. He said it was “difficult” to think of another category of disability where reduced hours would be used in that way.

“Unless it’s something that’s time bound and with the best interest of the child, very often, the reality is it’s suspension by another name,” he added.

Anne Burke from Cork Traveller Education Unit said the measure is often linked to behavioural issues. She added that the implementation of new education strategies would help to tackle the the issue and create an inclusive environment.

Power imbalances between parents and schools, informal arrangements without the correct oversight and the prolonged use of the measure, which is only supposed to be conducted in a limited and necessary manner, were also highlighted in our article.