Renewed appeal for missing 16-year-old Reihaneh Mohamadzadeh

GARDAÍ ARE RENEWING their appeal in seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Reihaneh Mohamadzadeh.

The 16-year-old girl has been missing from Youghal, Co Cork since Saturday 28 August.

Reihaneh is described as being approximately 5ft 8in in height, with long black hair and brown eyes.

When last seen, she was wearing a white crop top and white tracksuit pants and beige three-quarter length padded gilet.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts are asked to contact Gardaí in Midleton on 021 4621550 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.