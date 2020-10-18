10,000 remote working spaces planned for regional areas over next three years

10,000 CO-WORKING and incubation spaces are planned for regional locations around the country over the next three years in a move to help start-ups and employees engage in “smart work” measures.

Under a regional plan from Enterprise Ireland, the state agency plans to support 10,000 co-working and incubation spaces over a three year period.

Tánaiste and Enterprise Minister Leo Varadkar has said that work is ongoing to develop a national remote working strategy that would support increasing working from home and remote working practices.

Responding to a parliamentary question from Clare TD Joe Carey, Varadkar said that “as our country continues to navigate Covid-19, remote working is now more important than ever”.

“I recognise the potential benefits that increased remote working options can bring to our society,” he said.

Varadkar said that a public consultation from the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment launched in July on existing guidance available about remote working received “hundreds” of responses.

“Based on an analysis of the submissions, my Department will use the insights and feedback arising to further enhance and refine the current remote working guidance,” Varadkar said.

“The webpage will be updated regularly to reflect any changes made in response to the consultation.”

Varadkar said that the first update to the webpage was due before the end of this year.

Under the programme for government, plans were made to develop a strategy for remote working and remote service delivery.

The programme for government, which was devised in June alongside the formation of the current coalition government, outlined that “facilitating remote working and innovation opportunities is essential for addressing climate change, adapting to an evolving economy, and competing internationally”.

As well as developing a remote working policy to “facilitate employees working from home, or from co-working spaces in rural areas, and to support the retention of skilled young people in rural communities”, it laid out plans for the government to work with local authorities to facilitate rolling-out infrastructure and to expand free-to-use wireless internet connectivity in rural areas.

The programme also outlined the government’s intention to mandate public sector employees, colleges and public bodies to have 20% of work happen from home or remote working in 2021.

It stipulated that the government would develop initiatives to improve employment opportunities for disabled people in rural areas, including through the provision of remote working options.

Yesterday, Varadkar said that the government is looking at providing people with a legal right to request remote working to be facilitated for them in their employment.

Speaking at the announcement of 700 new jobs by parcel delivery company DPD, Varadkar said that he believes most people want a blended approach to work that would allow them to work from home, from an office, or in a remote hub.

“The kind of things we’re considering is giving people the legal right to request home working or remote working, it doesn’t mean they get it but the right to request it,” he said.