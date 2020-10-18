#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 12°C Sunday 18 October 2020
Advertisement

10,000 remote working spaces planned for regional areas over next three years

Varadkar said that work is ongoing to develop a national remote working strategy.

By Lauren Boland Sunday 18 Oct 2020, 1:13 PM
1 hour ago 9,292 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5236844
Image: Shutterstock/WHYFRAME
Image: Shutterstock/WHYFRAME

10,000 CO-WORKING and incubation spaces are planned for regional locations around the country over the next three years in a move to help start-ups and employees engage in “smart work” measures.

Under a regional plan from Enterprise Ireland, the state agency plans to support 10,000 co-working and incubation spaces over a three year period.

Tánaiste and Enterprise Minister Leo Varadkar has said that work is ongoing to develop a national remote working strategy that would support increasing working from home and remote working practices. 

Responding to a parliamentary question from Clare TD Joe Carey, Varadkar said that “as our country continues to navigate Covid-19, remote working is now more important than ever”.

“I recognise the potential benefits that increased remote working options can bring to our society,” he said.

Varadkar said that a public consultation from the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment launched in July on existing guidance available about remote working received “hundreds” of responses.

“Based on an analysis of the submissions, my Department will use the insights and feedback arising to further enhance and refine the current remote working guidance,” Varadkar said.

“The webpage will be updated regularly to reflect any changes made in response to the consultation.”

Varadkar said that the first update to the webpage was due before the end of this year.

Under the programme for government, plans were made to develop a strategy for remote working and remote service delivery.

The programme for government, which was devised in June alongside the formation of the current coalition government, outlined that “facilitating remote working and innovation opportunities is essential for addressing climate change, adapting to an evolving economy, and competing internationally”.

As well as developing a remote working policy to “facilitate employees working from home, or from co-working spaces in rural areas, and to support the retention of skilled young people in rural communities”, it laid out plans for the government to work with local authorities to facilitate rolling-out infrastructure and to expand free-to-use wireless internet connectivity in rural areas.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The programme also outlined the government’s intention to mandate public sector employees, colleges and public bodies to have 20% of work happen from home or remote working in 2021.

It stipulated that the government would develop initiatives to improve employment opportunities for disabled people in rural areas, including through the provision of remote working options.

Yesterday, Varadkar said that the government is looking at providing people with a legal right to request remote working to be facilitated for them in their employment.

Speaking at the announcement of 700 new jobs by parcel delivery company DPD, Varadkar said that he believes most people want a blended approach to work that would allow them to work from home, from an office, or in a remote hub.

“The kind of things we’re considering is giving people the legal right to request home working or remote working, it doesn’t mean they get it but the right to request it,” he said.

About the author:

About the author
Lauren Boland
lauren@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie