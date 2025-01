GARDAÍ HAVE ISSUED a renewed appeal for information on the 20th anniversary of the murder of Shaun Duffy in Co Donegal.

Mr Duffy lived in a bungalow at Meenacross, just outside Dungloe in Co Donegal.

He was 36 years old and was well known in the area.

He worked as both an undertaker and as a mechanic and had an interest and involvement in motor racing and horse sales.

Mr Duffy had been socialising in the Strand View Bar in Maghery on Friday, 28 January, 2005.

It was his younger brother Kevin’s birthday and Mr Duffy was there with friends and family.

After the pub, Mr Duffy continued to socialise at his mother’s house in Meenacross and returned to his own home at around 2.30am.

He was attacked and fatally wounded in his home at Meenacross in the early hours of Saturday, 29 January, 2005.

His body was discovered in his home shortly before 2.30pm that afternoon.

Gardaí say it is a priority of theirs to solve My Duffy’s murder.

The investigation team at Milford Garda Station has thanked those who have offered valuable information or assistance to date.

A spokesperson noted that with the passage of time, some person may now be in a position to provide information to investigating gardaí that they could not provide at the time, or maybe some person who did provide information at the time may be now in a position to provide further information.

Gardaí have encouraged anyone whom they may or may not have spoken to previously, to come forward.

Investigating gardaí in Milford continue to appeal for information and believe a number of people have yet to come forward who may now be in a position to assist in bringing those responsible to justice.

The garda spokesperson added that any information received will be treated with absolute confidentiality.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milford Garda Station on 074 915 3060 or the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111.