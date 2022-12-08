Renewed appeal for information ahead of 22nd anniversary of disappearance of Trevor Deely

GARDAÍ ARE RENEWING their appeal for information on the 22nd anniversary of the disappearance of Trevor Deely.

On 7 December 2000, 22-year-old Trevor Deely attended his work Christmas party at the Hilton Hotel in Dublin 2.

After the event, he proceeded to Buck Whaley’s nightclub on Leeson Street which he left between 2.30am and 3.25am on 8 December.

The weather on the night in question was extremely wet and there was a taxi strike underway.

At 3.35pm, on 8 December, Deely called to his place of work at Bank of Ireland, Asset Management Offices on Wilton Terrace, Dublin 2 at 3.35am.

CCTV footage of the rear entrance of the offices shows an unknown male conversing with Deely at the back gate of BIAM. This male has never been identified. Deely was last sighted on CCTV passing the Bank of Ireland ATM on Haddington Road at 4.14am.

31 seconds later, a male was captured on CCTV walking in the same direction as Deely. It has not been confirmed if this is same male seen conversing with him at the rear entrance to BIAM.

An investigation was immediately launched by gardaí at Harcourt Terrace and Irishtown Garda Stations.

In May 2016, a review and reinvestigation into the disappearance of Trevor Deely commenced in Pearse Street Garda Station.

Trevor Deely was 6’1″ in height, of slim build, with short red/brown hair and of fair complexion.

When he was last sighted, he was wearing a mustard and brown checked shirt, beige/grey corduroy flared trousers, dark deck shoes with white stripes, a green padded jacket, and carrying a large dark blue umbrella with white ACC Bank lettering.

Gardaí at Pearse Street Garda Station are appealing for information that will assist the investigation into the disappearance of Trevor Deely.

Even the smallest piece of information, which may seem insignificant, may assist the investigation, gardaí said.

Anyone with information can call Pearse Street Garda Station on 01 666 9000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or Crimestoppers on 1800 250 025.