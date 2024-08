THE MANDATORY RETIREMENT age for members of the Irish Defence Forces has risen from 60 to 62 years old as of today, Tánaiste Micheál Martin has announced.

Martin characterised the raise as part of a broader plan to encourage recruitment and retention in the Defence Forces.

Today’s change comes after a previous raise to 60 years of age for all Defence Forces’ ranks whose mandatory retirement age had been under 60.

Announcing the change, the Tánaiste said that transforming and modernising the Defence Forces was “a key priority” for him.

“This important change to the mandatory retirement age reflects modern society, allowing members who want to remain in service longer to do so.,” Martin said.

He added that “it also facilitates the Defence Forces in their efforts to retain highly trained, skilled and experienced personnel”.

“Together with several other recruitment and retention initiatives – including the roll out of private healthcare, increased allowances and ongoing investment in infrastructure – this measure is a significant step aimed at stabilising the number of serving personnel while we simultaneously work towards recruiting new people into an exciting and rewarding career in the Defence Forces.”

Chief of Staff of the Defence Forces, Lieutenant General Seán Clancy, welcomed the change, saying he was “delighted”.

“Our members are our greatest asset and are central to everything we do. This is why the increase of mandatory retirement ages for all ranks has been a priority for me as Chief of Staff,” he said.

“It will act as an important retention measure, providing security of tenure for our serving members and support the transformation of our Defence Forces.”

The changes to retirement provisions “enhance the options available to uniformed public servants and allow them to remain in service for longer if they choose to do so,” a Department of Defence statement said.